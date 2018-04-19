BE AWARE: Speed drop at well-used bridge

UPGRADE: A new flood resilient Coondoo Creek bridge is on the way, ending years of occasional isolation for the Cooloola Coast.

FEARS over the Coondoo Creek Bridge's lifespan have driven authorities to drop the speed limit on the historic structure.

Drivers now have to cross the bridge at or below 60km/h, which Transport and Main Roads said will protect a span which is often used by heavy vehicles.

TMR Wide Bay acting director Brendan Clancy said police would frequent the area to ensure drivers adhered to the new limit.

"I urge all motorists to ... be aware of the changed conditions at the bridge,” he said.

He said the new limit was a bridging solution until the span could be replaced.

"We have recently completed detailed design work for a replacement bridge.

"Coondoo Creek Bridge is on a ... B-double route and carries the highest volume of freight traffic of all state timber bridges in the ... district.”

If funding for the replacement is secured, Mr Clancy said work could start next year.