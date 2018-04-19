Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UPGRADE: A new flood resilient Coondoo Creek bridge is on the way, ending years of occasional isolation for the Cooloola Coast.
UPGRADE: A new flood resilient Coondoo Creek bridge is on the way, ending years of occasional isolation for the Cooloola Coast. Arthur Gorrie
News

BE AWARE: Speed drop at well-used bridge

scott kovacevic
by
19th Apr 2018 8:12 AM

FEARS over the Coondoo Creek Bridge's lifespan have driven authorities to drop the speed limit on the historic structure.

Drivers now have to cross the bridge at or below 60km/h, which Transport and Main Roads said will protect a span which is often used by heavy vehicles.

TMR Wide Bay acting director Brendan Clancy said police would frequent the area to ensure drivers adhered to the new limit.

"I urge all motorists to ... be aware of the changed conditions at the bridge,” he said.

He said the new limit was a bridging solution until the span could be replaced.

"We have recently completed detailed design work for a replacement bridge.

"Coondoo Creek Bridge is on a ... B-double route and carries the highest volume of freight traffic of all state timber bridges in the ... district.”

If funding for the replacement is secured, Mr Clancy said work could start next year.

coondoo creek bridge gympie roads speed limit traffic upgrade
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    ALARMING: 1 in 4 pregnant women in Gympie still light up

    ALARMING: 1 in 4 pregnant women in Gympie still light up

    News A program to stop expectant Gympie region mothers from smoking is improving the stats, but they are still not good

    • 19th Apr 2018 12:56 PM
    Drug driver gets big ban, probation

    Drug driver gets big ban, probation

    News 28-year-old man tested positive for methamphetamine last year.

    • 19th Apr 2018 12:30 PM
    Why you should change your iPhone passcode

    Why you should change your iPhone passcode

    Technology Do you use a six-digit passcode for your iPhone?

    • 19th Apr 2018 11:55 AM
    Coast launches bid to secure Google Australia's new HQ

    Coast launches bid to secure Google Australia's new HQ

    News New CBD ideal for internet giant, says Sun Central CEO

    • 19th Apr 2018 11:39 AM

    Local Partners