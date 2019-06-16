Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An aerial view of work on the new Harwood Bridge as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade
An aerial view of work on the new Harwood Bridge as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade Adam Hourigan
Community

Be aware of changes to highway conditions this week

16th Jun 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 12:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRAFFIC conditions on the Pacific Highway will change next week to allow for road work.

Motorists are advised maintenance work will be carried out at several locations between Halfway Creek and Wardell.

Work will include guardrail repairs, signage installation and repairs, and tree clearing at Halfway Creek, Glenugie, Ulmarra, Shark Creek and Wardell.

Work will be carried out during the day from Monday June 17 to Friday June 21, with some night work to minimise impacts to traffic.

Traffic control and reduced speed limits will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

editors picks northern rivers roads pacific highway road work
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Arms, collectable bargains at Gympie antique fair, but hurry

    premium_icon Arms, collectable bargains at Gympie antique fair, but hurry

    News But Sujnday visitors have to move fast to beat the 3pm close

    • 16th Jun 2019 12:46 PM
    Gympie reporter climbs behind the wheel of a Mustang

    premium_icon Gympie reporter climbs behind the wheel of a Mustang

    News What's it like to drive a Mustang? Scott Kovacevic finds out.

    State finally steps up on bush birthing crisis

    premium_icon State finally steps up on bush birthing crisis

    Health "The taskforce has listened to women ... all over Queensland"

    UNDER ATTACK: It's Gympie pandemonium as birds attack

    premium_icon UNDER ATTACK: It's Gympie pandemonium as birds attack

    News Residents wonder where the damage will end