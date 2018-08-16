Menu
RAINBOW Beach police are alarmed with the rise of property theft in the region. Paul Donaldson
BE ALERT: Third coast theft in two weeks

16th Aug 2018 1:17 PM

RAINBOW BEACH police are warning residents to be on alert after a spate of property thefts the past few weeks.

Between August 11-14, police believe the offender (s) have approached a boat that was mounted on a trailer at Sarawack campsite near Inskip Point and helped themselves to the contents.

The trailer is described to be a sea link trailer, Queensland registration 142UFZ.

Items stolen were:

A Lowrance HDS 10 GPS Depth Sounder

Shimano boat runner 6500 fishing reel

Shimano Sienna fishing reel

1 x Shimano rod

According to police media, this is the third stealing offence from boats and vehicles at Rainbow Beach in two weeks.

Police would like to remind members of the public to lock or secure their boats and equipment and to keep a updated log of all property inside the boat or trailer.

If you have information for police, contact policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP1801495931, QP1801420309, QP1801495924.

