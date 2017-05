TWO people were taken to Gympie Hospital late yesterday afternoon when a bbq reportedly exploded at a camp ground.

An emergency call was made about 5.45pm from a Noosa Rd camping ground at Tandur reporting the explosion.

A Queensland ambulance spokesman said the patients, one who was a 43-year-old woman, suffered minors burns including redness to the arm and singed hair.

They were taken in a stable condition to the hospital.