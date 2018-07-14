Bayldon: 'They didn't deserve to get a point off us'

ON THE BALL: Gympie United Gladiators Billy Bayldon kicks to goals to give Gympie a chance against the Buderim Wanders FC.

ON THE BALL: Gympie United Gladiators Billy Bayldon kicks to goals to give Gympie a chance against the Buderim Wanders FC. Bec Singh

FOOTBALL: The Gympie United Gladiators lived up to name when they drew 2-all against the second placed Buderim Wanders tonight.

A phenomenal performance by the Gympie in the first half set the momentum in the second half with Gladiators Billy Bayldon scoring two goals which had the home side firing.

Gladiators epic battle against Buderim. Bec Singh

"We scored the first goal and had the momentum going and then when we got the second I thought we were going to be home from there but we conceded two goals from set pieces,” Bayldon said.

"We know as a team we have struggled with set pieces against sides but overall we were happy.

Gladiators epic battle against Buderim. Bec Singh

"Our coach (Nix) said at the end, they didn't deserve to get a point off us. To come out against Buderim was amazing and we finally got a result.”

An early domination set the mood for the rest of the game.

Gladiators epic battle against Buderim. Bec Singh

"The first half we played very well and dominated but we couldn't get the goal and went into half-time at nil-all,” Bayldon said.

"We had a good chat at half-time and we said if we got a goal we were going to get on top of them which we did.”

Gladiators epic battle against Buderim. Bec Singh

Gladiators coach Kyle Nix said his boys had a great game and deserved to win.

"The first-half was one of our best performances of the season football wise, we played some really good football,” he said.

Gladiators epic battle against Buderim. Bec Singh

"We just could not hold on in the second half to get that win but I was really pleased with the football we played.

"There is something to build on for the rest of the season and we had a few of the lads back which made a difference.”

Gladiators epic battle against Buderim. Bec Singh

The return of a few key mid-fielders really added to the Gladiators attack.

"We really played the simple passes well. We finally had our mid-field back this year who controlled the ball with good short passes.”

Gladiators epic battle against Buderim. Bec Singh

Set pieces will be the focus when the Gladiators take on Caloundra in two weeks.

Gladiators epic battle against Buderim. Bec Singh

"We have conceded a lot of goals off corners where other sides are flooding the 18-yard box and getting a scrappy goal against us,” Bayldon said.

"It has happened to us a lot this year and we have to try and work on it.”