Bay Power's depth the key against win-less Cats

DRAWING ON THEIR DEPTH: Bay Power coach Michael Gay can draw on a pool of players to fill any gaps against the Gympie Cats.

BAY Power will field their third debutant in the space of two games when they travel to Gympie's Six Mile Oval tomorrow.

The Power's unbeaten QFA Wide Bay Sunshine Coast side has adapted well when regular starters are unavailable, and the decision to regularly give younger players the chance to play senior footy has paid off.

Power coach Michael Gay will unleash young gun Mitch Beacham, a multi-talented sportsman who has represented Queensland in softball, and earned a place in the under-17 All-Australian team as a 14-year-old last year, against the Cats.

Gay said the introduction of the younger players allowed him to not only tinker with the lineup, but inject a fresh perspective on his successful strategy.

"Bringing in the young fellas like Mitch, it's given us the opportunity to inject some speed into the team,” Gay said.

"Mitch can play at either end of the park. He is very fit, has good skills and has grown a developed of size.”

Beacham was picked in the under-16 Sunshine Coast Power team last month, alongside fellow Bay Power players Bruce Reville and Chris Moloney and Hervey Bay Bomber Noah Parry, but missed out on further honours after a injury cut short his campaign.

Gay said he expected the Cats to provide a hefty challenge despite the win-less home side's position at the bottom of the table.

"They beat us last year. I believe they're a fairly young side this year but we're expecting a tough game,” Gay said.

Gay said his players would be focused on the Cats despite a blockbuster battle with Brothers Bulldogs lying around the corner.

"No we're fully focused on Gympie. We'll worry about next week from Sunday.”