Bay Power earns first win of the season

FIRST WIN: Bay Power earned its first win of the AFL Wide Bay Womens season. Matthew McInerney

BAY Power's AFL Wide Bay Womens team claimed its first win in a physical game against Gympie Cats.

The Power won 4.4-28 - 2.1-13, a far cry from the 76-point loss to Hervey Bay Bombers in round one.

Captain Mikaela Eldridge said the difference was due to a desire to win.

"The best part about it is our girls aren't shying away from tackles any more," Eldridge said.

"What we lacked last week was fitness, we struggled catching up to them. (This week) we were well in the contest."

Coach Jadon Fredericks said the side was much more focused in Saturday's Port City Park clash.

"This week it was all focus, we were switched on. From that first bounce we knew we were in for a game of footy," he said

"The last quarter we couldn't get it past them, but they lined up. If it came to them, they made sure it was theirs, they made sure they got it out. They made every moment count."

(M. Eldridge 2, L. Powell, A. Buck goals) def(C. Cummings, T. Thoroughgood goals) at Port City Park, Maryborough.(J. King 4, S. O''Toole 3, J. Otoole 3, C. Burke 2, K. Munson, K. Baldwin goals) defat Brothers AFL Complex, Bundaberg.(K. Blair 4, O. Schneider 2, S. Enever, K. Osborn, B. Williams-Holthouse, E. Vicenzotti, S. Carter, A. Allen, E. Howell, S. Zielke, B. Stone goals) def(K. Larsen goal) at Port City Park, Maryborough