Tin Can Bay photographer Elise Henderson (pictured with husband Cameron), has had one of her black and white photos published in a US magazine.
News

Bay photographer's pic in US magazine

4th Jul 2019 8:00 PM
TIN Can Bay photographer Elise Henderson, who owns Elise Ja'nette Photography, has had her work recognised in an industry publication.

Summerana, an American magazine for professional photographers, has used one of Mrs Henderson's images from a series she submitted to an international black and white photography competition in its July edition.

"I put my photos forward and was picked as one of the top 10,” she said.

This image, entitled Timid, has been published in the July edition of US photography magazine Summerana as one of their top 10 black and white entries in an International competition. It features Tin Can Bay model Candy-Anne McCrae.
The series, called Anguish, has three photos of local model Candy-Anne McCrae called Timid, Fear and Bare, and represents the anguish of depression.

"I suffer from depression myself as a result of workplace bullying in Melbourne - one of the reasons why we (she and husband Cameron) moved back to Queensland nine years ago and started our cafe, Temptations by the Water,” Mrs Henderson said.

Mrs Henderson decided to become a professional photographer after a family tragedy eight years ago.

This image is entitled Fear.
Her business specialises in portrait photography for maternity, newborns, formals and weddings.

She has also exhibited in the art world and is planning a collaborative photo shoot later this month to be called The Element of Life and Her Goddess.

The shoot will feature eight Tin Can Bay residents who have never modelled before.

Mrs Henderson aims to represent life and the many elements to it.

She also plans to exhibit the work as part of the Raw Artists initiative in Fortitude Valley in March next year.

She was involved with the project earlier this year as well.

This image is called Bare.
