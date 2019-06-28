Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man tells police to 'get f---ed' flees on push scooter

Jodie Callcott
by
28th Jun 2019 12:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who thought it was funny to run from police on his push scooter has been fined.

Police were called when a man refused to leave the front of a relative's house.

When police arrived, they found Jeffrey James Kennedy walking down the street.

Police prosecutor Louese McConnell told Hervey Bay Magistrates Court that police attempted to stop Kennedy, but he refused.

"He told police to 'get f---ed you dog c---s' and avoided police by fleeing on his scooter," she said.

Kennedy was arrested after a short chase on foot.

Ms McConnell said when police asked Kennedy why he didn't stop, he said, "because I thought it was funny".

Kennedy pleaded guilty to wilful damage and obstructing police and was fined $750. No conviction was recorded.

More Stories

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    The vanishing finances of Gympie Regional Council

    premium_icon The vanishing finances of Gympie Regional Council

    Council News The council's operating result not the only financial item forecast to red line in this year's budget.

    Tender awarded for $2.4m Gympie CBD upgrade

    premium_icon Tender awarded for $2.4m Gympie CBD upgrade

    Council News Controversial project finally gets go ahead.

    Happy business closures help them say 'Good-bye to Mary St'

    premium_icon Happy business closures help them say 'Good-bye to Mary St'

    News Shutting up shop is not all bad, business operators tell

    Gruesome new details emerge in woodchipper murder case

    premium_icon Gruesome new details emerge in woodchipper murder case

    News Two of the co-accused appeared in Gympie court this week.