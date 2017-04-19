Bay lawyer and his wife casualties of Tiaro crash

Crash investigators at the scene of the double fatality on the Bruce Hwy near Tiaro.

HERVEY Bay lawyer Don Gayler and his wife Leanne have been identified as two of the casualties from the horrific Tiaro crash.

Mrs Gayler is tonight still fighting for life in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Following Monday's crash, Mr Gayler was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

He was in a stable condition as of yesterday afternoon and undergoing treatment. A 14-year-old boy, also involved in the road incident, was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

A hospital spokesman said he was in a critical condition yesterday afternoon.

The young teen was travelling in the back seat of same car as the two people killed instantly in the the collision.

A 30-year-old woman and her 22-year-old brother who died were members of a Brisbane family.

The woman was the 14-year-old's mother, and the man was his uncle.

A fourth passenger in the car sustained serious internal injuries and was also airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Police are continuing investigation into the cause of the crash, which involved three cars.

Acting Inspector Paul Algie said it appeared the first car had veered on to the wrong side of the road while it was travelling in an overtaking lane.

The vehicle then clipped a second vehicle and collided with a third vehicle head-on.

The crash happened on the Bruce Hwy, near Wilsons Rd, just north of Tiaro.