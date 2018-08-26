Bay jetty 'no threat to dolphins, environment or economy'

JETTY CONCERN: An aerial shot, looking down on Norman Point (left) with Snapper Creek on the right.

JETTY CONCERN: An aerial shot, looking down on Norman Point (left) with Snapper Creek on the right. Craig Warhurst

COOLOOLA Coast councillor Mark McDonald has rejected criticism of his long-planned Norman Point jetty, after claims it presents an environmental, economic and cultural threat.

Cr McDonald was responding to claims by Tin Can Bay dolphin advocate and fisherman Joe McLeod that recreational fishing from the jetty could increase the danger to dolphins from discarded hooks and fishing line.

"In relation to the construction and use of the proposed jetty, there is no intention to harm or feed the dolphins that currently come into Snapper Creek,” Cr McDonald said.

"Council's environmental consultants carried out detailed studies in 2016.

"The studies have found there will be no impact on matters of national environmental significance under the Commonwealth's Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act.

"The proposed jetty is to go out to the 40-foot hole, which is in the bay and is for fishing and promenading only.

"There have been suggesitons we could even hold wedding events on the jetty.

"Dolphin feeding is illegal except at the designated area in Snapper Creek and anyone who was seen to be feeding dolphins off the proposed jetty would be subject to heavy penalties.

"In no way to anglers want to harm the dolphins.”

Cr McDonald also challenged claims "no real public consultaiton has taken place.”

"We have had several foreshore management consultation processes,” he said.

"We have also had the Our Toiwns project where people brought up the Norman Point jety.

"There have been two petitions that raised over 6000 signatures across the region. This will be a regional facility.

"With community support I will continue to be their voice in vigorously pursuing the successful construction of the Norman Point jetty.”

Cr McDonald said he was happy for Mr McLeod to contact him at any time.”

COUNCIL TIMELINE

The council carried out preliminary planning for a jetty at Norman Point in 2014.

The proposal is for a 180m long jetty to suit fishing and walking from near the gazebo at the end of Norman Point.

Earlier this year, the council unsuccessfully applied for federal funding for design and construction. At this stage, therefore, there is no timeframe for construction to proceed.

To be in a stronger position for future grant programs, the council has commissioned the current geotechnical investigations and preliminary design

Input from residents and community groups will help determine the details and features of the jetty and the associated land-based works.

Dates and locations for the community consultation program will be advertised over coming months.

The Norman Point jetty is planned as a replacement of the Snapper Creek jetty, which was demolished in the mid-1990s.”