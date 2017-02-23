Bay fishery co: 'Not us'

FISHING COMPANY CLARIFICATION: Tin Can Bay's Lee Fishing Company says it has no business dealings with a trawler skipper booked for having marijuana derivatives in his saliva while docked at its wharf.

TIN Can Bay seafood firm Lee Fishing Company says it has no connection with a trawler skipper found with marijuana in his system after mooring at the company's wharf.

"We do not have any association or business dealings with this skipper,” a company representative said.

The representative Lisa Lee said an article published in The Gympie Times could have led people to think the fisherman was linked to the firm.

"I read the article assuming that the skipper was from one of our vessels and is part of our fleet as he "returned the vessel to Lee's Fisheries at Tin Can Bay.

"And from the number of conversations with the customers coming into our store asking questions about our vessel, I am nbot the only one who misinterpreted this.

"Just to clarify the vessel does not belong to Lee Fishing Company and nor does it supply our company with any product or use our facilities to unload the product which it has on board and we do not have any associationb or business dealings with the skipper of this vessel.

"It has on occasion moored at our establishment on a short term basis.

"We have only done the right thing by allowing the police officers access through our establishment to conduct their business, which I believe was none of ours and so no questions were asked when they approached me for permission to enter our establishment to gain access to the vessel, which I did grant,” she said.