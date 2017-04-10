Bay fire threat drama: ex-store manager tells

Police declare an emergency near Tin Can Bay IGA early this year, working with emergency service personnel at the scene.

A FORMER shopkeeper has told his side of the drama that began when he broke into the Tin Can Bay IGA, opened a can of fuel and threatened to burn himself alive.

Petrus Daniel Jordaan told Gympie Magistrates Court about the mental breakdown which led to his stand-off with police on February 8.

Jordaan, 54, pleaded guilty to breaking into the rented store premises on February 8 and damaging a door.

The court was told Jordaan continued to serve customers with a cigarette lighter in one hand and an open can of fuel at his feet.

Police told the court the owner of the store building had arrived the previous evening with his lawyer and changed the locks, after Jordaan defaulted on rent.

"A short time before 7am, Gympie police received a Triple-0 call reporting that a man was trying to break in to the store,” the police prosecutor said.

Police then heard that the man was in the shop threatening to burn it down and kill himself.

"Customers had arrived and were in the store.

"He had a four-litre fuel can which he opened and continued to serve customers with fuel on the floor and a lighter in his hand,” she said.

When Tin Can Bay police spoke to him, he said: "You need to leave now.

"I don't want to hurt you.

"It will be too dangerous for you to stay.”

Police declared an emergency exclusion zone, which included other businesses and traffic.

With no further customers in the store, Jordaan poured petrol over his head and held up the lighter.

"At 12.30pm, he surrendered and was taken to the Gympie Mental Health Unit for assessment.

"The stand-off lasted five hours and demanded considerable police and emergency service resources,” the prosecutor said.

Representing himself, Jordaan told the court he had not realised the landlord had locked the store down, but thought it had been done by a previous manager who had threatened to do so.

"The landlord acted too vigorously,” he said.

"I needed another week or two for new stock to arrive. I at no stage threatened to burn the place down.

"What were you attempting to burn, just yourself?” Magistrate M Baldwin asked

"Yes,” Jordaan said, adding that he was now $1.5 million in debt. He said he had not damaged the back door, but had fixed it.

Mrs Baldwin sentenced him to two months jail suspended for six months.