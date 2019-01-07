Bay dolphins 'show off' for near record crowd

SHOWING OFF: One of Tin Can Bay's most famous dolphins Mystique shows off for the crowd, as he steals the limelight from volunteer Bev Lambert.

SHOWING OFF: One of Tin Can Bay's most famous dolphins Mystique shows off for the crowd, as he steals the limelight from volunteer Bev Lambert. Arthur Gorrie

"OH, HE”S just showing off,” Norman Point dolphin program volunteer Bev Lambert told a near-record crowd of nearly 350 dolphin fans yesterday.

Visitors to Tin Can Bay's increasingly famous dolphin feeding centre at Barnacles Cafe watched in fascination bordering on awe as the well known "show-off” and veteran human-tamer, Mystique, welcomed them to his territory.

YOU'RE WELCOME: Mystique seems to enjoy having an audience. Arthur Gorrie

The volunteer was constantly interrupted as she tried to provide all the necessary warnings and advice on how to feed dolphins, how to avoid touching them or doing anything else that might endanger them and how special this particular pod of marine animals is.

It had now been discovered that this particular variety of dolphin was only found in Australian waters and in parts of Papua New Guinea, she said.

LINING UP: Nearly 350 people were lining up, some from well before 7am to secure their spot in the dolphin education and feeding program at Barnacles Café. Arthur Gorrie

But as she spoke, Mystique apparently could not resist sneaking up behind her, rolling over and then opening his mouth in the widest possible grin, making it all very hard to be serious.

The dolphins which now participate in the Barnacles program include Ella, 37 years old and now with a two-year-old calf and Aussie, 13, with a six-month-old calf.

"Absolute trust,” the human said to explain how important it was to treat the dolphins with respect.

"They swim up to 18km to get here,” she said. "And that can be a long way if the tide is going the other way.”

They tend to weight up to 150kg and can swim at 11 knots full speed, she said.

A crowd of more than 200 had already gathered and was queuing up well before 7am, meaning the pre-breakfast dolphin lecture had to be done several times over for different shifts of visitors.

"I think it might be the most people we've ever had. It would be close,” Barnacles owner Les Dunstan said.

The people loved it and the dolphins made it clear the feeling was mutual.

Bev Lambert said the rolling over was a sign of "absolute trust”, as was the fact that the dolphins were bringing in their calves.

Then came 8am and the human tribute, paid in the only currency that matters to dolphins, fish.