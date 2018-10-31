Bay bowler tries to do right thing, gets his bowls nicked

The crook has broken into the boot of a car in Tin Can Bay and made off with the bowls.

THIEVES have struck in the sleepy coastal village of Tin Can Bay, breaking into a car out front of the bowls club and making off with two bags of bowling bowls from the boot.

Sometime between October 27 and 28 the thieves have broken into a grey Subaru Impreza hatchback parked outside the club on Tin Can Bay Rd.

The victim had parked their car outside the front of the club and decided to walk home, securing two bags of bowling bowls (2 sets, 4 in each bag) in the boot of the car before leaving.

The bowling bowls stolen are described as Drakes Prides Conquest Bowls and are orange, yellow and white in colour.

Between October 17 and October 22, offender/s have tried to break and enter the Gympie Touch Association building by attacking the door with a tool.

Thanks to the upgraded security made to the building and grounds,the offenders were unsuccessful.

The building is located at the entrance of the public Mary River walkway near the car park.

Gympie police are appealing to the public for any assistance should you have seen or witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time to please report it.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

