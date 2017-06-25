Battle of the big guns

Scott Kovacevic took the new Nissan 2017 Titan XD out on a test drive and discovered his new lounge room.

LOUNGING AROUND

EVERYBODY loves a comfy, spacious lounge room.

Now, thanks to the new Nissan 2017 Titan XD, you can drive one.

Stepping into the truck for the first time one cannot help but be amazed by the TARDIS-like space, which is a remarkable achievement given the truck's imposing size from outside.

There's lots of practical storage space for anything you can imagine inside and out, too - but be aware if you forget in which compartment you put your favourite pen or child, it could be weeks before you see them again.

Also capable of towing more than four tonnes, this is a mobile loungeroom which will happily give you the power to easily tow another loungeroom around, with a neat tow setting which keeps the truck in the right gear no matter the gradient.

It delivers under the bonnet, too.

Being a diesel, the 5L V8, 231kw engine is quiet but has no problem delivering, although if you're not paying attention you'll find yourself approaching a bend much quicker than you expected - and manoeuvring a few tonnes of truck at high speed can get tricky.

The truck does have some bizarre traits, though. Top of the list is the very high foot operated hand brake, which feels like you're about to knee yourself in the face every time you set off.

Then there's the cupholders, with which the car is festooned - more than enough to keep any fastfood outlet in businesses for years.

With prices starting from $100,000, it's fair to expect a luxury feel for the pricetag, and the new Titan XD delivers that.

Happily, like all good loungerooms, it delivers practicality too.

- Scott Kovacevic

THE GENTLE GIANT

I HAVE driven big cars before. I have driven powerful cars before. I have driven quick cars and I have driven trucks.

But I have never driven them all at the same time.

The Chevrolet Silverado is a delightful mixture of high performance sports car, family utility and towing giant.

Once you come to terms with its size, you realise that it possesses subtle features that you would expect in a BWM.

The exterior is what it is.

Far from bland, the chrome trimmings lend to a certain industrial quality.

Which makes sense when you consider the Silverado is graded to tow up to 13.6 ton.

Obviously, the tray space is more than impressive but it is the interior that makes this vehicle special.

The Bose audio system with subwoofers mixed with the 20cm diagonal colour touch navigational system straight away make it feel like a German sports car.

Leather seats, leather appointed split bench, heated and cooled seats, reversing camera added to a vast range of safety features enhance the Silverado's claims as one of the more versatile vehicles on the road.

Driving the beast is like riding a well-trained Clydesdale.

You can feel every bit of its direct injected 6.6 litre Duramax V8 diesel engine that can spit out 1037 nm of torque and 296 kw of power but because there are so many luxury features in the cabin you simply do not feel as if you are driving something that is technically a truck.

Driving around town was deceptively easy.

Three-point turn, no drama.

Reverse park, too easy.

Navigating small, tight roads in residential estates, piece of cake.

This thing is stacked with features that make driving it a breeze.

The wide-angle reversing camera is as clear as what it would be if you were looking yourself.

Sensors in the seat vibrate to tell you if there is a hazard within a dangerous proximity.

A heads-up display tells you if you are too close to the vehicle in front.

There is roll avoidance systems, tire pressure monitoring systems, daytime running lamps, hill start assists and electric trailer sway control.

There are so many features that help you drive this thing that it almost takes the fun away...almost.

To the narrow minded the Silverado is good for one thing and one thing only; towing massive loads.

But it offers so much more than just grunt.

It is hard to pin point exactly who should own this car because it offers so much.

It ticks all the boxes for a family run around. Spacious, safe and hard wearing.

Cosmetically it would not look out of place as a professional's drive car and by its performance specs, the rural scene is where it feels most comfortable.

All in all, this Silverado is the perfect mix of size, performance, safety and class.

Despite it being in excess of $100,000, if I had the money, I would buy one.

- Tom Daunt