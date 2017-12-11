Battle lines drawn: Gympie to bounce back against Nambour

CRICKET: Nambour has drawn the line in the pitch after their one-day win over the Gympie Gold XI on Saturday, but the two teams are now prepared to battle it out again, this time for the final of the T20 competition tonight at Henzell Oval, Caloundra.

The match will culminate in the back-and-forth war the two teams have played this season, with both sides scoring a win each over the other.

If the Gold prevail, they will retain the T20 glory they won last season, further impetus for Nambour to come out firing.

In last season's T20 final, Gympie defeated Maroochydore despite the Coast side beating the Gold XI in a one-day game just three days before.

Three days ago Nambour beat the Gold on the hallowed pitch of Albert Park, where Nambour was victorious by five wickets after Gympie was bowled over for 146.

Now, Gympie wants to repeat history, albeit against a different opponent.

All-rounder Leo Cartwright performed well with the willow, knocking a valuable 38 in the middle order to momentarily halt the slide of wickets and set a defensible score.

"It was pretty even throughout the match,” Cartwright said.

"Outfield was slightly moist but wasn't too bad.”

Nambour has won all three of their T20 games quite comfortably, and the final will be a hotly contested affair, with both sides simmering a healthy rivalry.

"(It) Should be good fun, hopefully we can get two in a row,” Cartwright said.

The Sunshine Coast side will be buoyed by the recent win and Gympie Gold XI captain Lewis Waugh said the team had to improve on their errors from Saturday.

"I think losing quick wickets in our middle order and not being able to build big partnerships left us about 20 runs short of a good total,” he said. "Then at times, we had sloppy fielding errors and inconsistency with bowling tight areas.

"I think the final will be close again, both teams are very attacking which will make it exciting.

"I think if we can bat first and look to score 140 then we can defend that with our bowling attack this match, with some key players coming back.”