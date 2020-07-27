Battle against Sekisui ramps up with Supreme Court appeal

Artist's impressions of Sekisui House's hotel and residential development at Yaroomba.

A community group's fight against Sekisui House Yaroomba has reignited as it takes its appeal to have the development approval overturned to the Supreme Court.

Development Watch Inc. lodged a Notice of Appeal with the Supreme Court of Queensland on Friday after their original appeal to the Planning and Environment Court was rejected earlier this year.

Development Watch president Lynette Saxton said the decision to proceed was arrived at after careful consideration of legal advice received and based on the "enormous community opposition to the development".

"This will again be a community funded challenge where significant funds will be needed," she said.

"We know the community has not wavered in its opposition to this inappropriate development so, with their support, we're continuing the fight."

Ms Saxton said Development Watch called on Sunshine Coast Council not to be a party to the Supreme Court appeal.

"Council should not expend any more rate payer dollars on this contentious development and should leave SH Coolum Pty Ltd to take on the appeal," she said.

The community's long-running fight against the development appeared to come to an end in May when Development Watch's appeal against council's approval of Sekisui House was rejected in a 125-page judgment.

The development application was expected to be approved with conditions.