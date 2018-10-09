Menu
DESTRUCTION: Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the Gympie region this afternoon and will stay until Wednesday.
DESTRUCTION: Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the Gympie region this afternoon and will stay until Wednesday. Lorraine Bates
Batten down as more thunderstorms to hit Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
by
9th Oct 2018 8:22 AM

SEVERE thunderstorms, strong winds and hail are expected to hit the Gympie Region today and tomorrow delivering record rain for October.

It's a significantly unstable day tomorrow,” Bureau of Metereology forecaster Gordon Banks said.

Cars brave flash flooding at the Old Gympie Station underpass yesterday afternoon following a wild storm that lashed the region with hail and strong winds.
Cars brave flash flooding at the Old Gympie Station underpass yesterday afternoon following a wild storm that lashed the region with hail and strong winds. John O'Brien

"It's quite unusual to have this much instability in the air,” he said.

On Saturday Gympie recorded 44.6mm's of rain which surpassed the average totals for June, July, August and September combined.

"On Thursday we will have a southerly change with a rain band from the west,” Mr Banks said.

"It's really the upper atmospheric patterns heating up, we are well and truly into storm season and there's a lot more to come.”

Mr Banks said the past week's weather was due to an upper trough coming in from the west.

"The troughs destabilise the atmosphere and they bring cooler air and this creates instability,” he said.

Energex spokesman Justin Coomba says 17 thousand lightning strikes have been recorded in South-east Queensland this afternoon and an estimated 15 hundred hit the ground.

The average rainfall this month is expected to be 69mm's.

The sudden downpour overflows a storm drain opposite the Gympie Times building in Nash St.
The sudden downpour overflows a storm drain opposite the Gympie Times building in Nash St. Donna Jones
