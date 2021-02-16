Batsman doubles down on maiden century after 34-year wait

Glasshouse Districts cricketer Scott Killick smashed the club's highest score with his knock of 222* against Yandina at the weekend. It was the 45-year-old's maiden century. Picture: Contributed

Glasshouse Districts cricketer Scott Killick smashed the club's highest score with his knock of 222* against Yandina at the weekend. It was the 45-year-old's maiden century. Picture: Contributed

He had to wait 34 long years for a maiden century but Glasshouse District's Scott Killick has cashed in with a history-making double ton to break the club's record score.

A day shy of his 45th birthday, Killick came in at number 5 and carried his bat through the innings to finish with a memorable 222* from 208 balls.

The former A-grade batsman, now playing in Division 5, belted 35 fours and four sixes to guide Glasshouse to 8-403 in an outright win against Yandina.

The lefthander's previous highest score was 97.

'Easy beats to contenders': Schultz' lasting legacy at Glasshouse

Scene set for Coast cricket's final fixture round

"I was pretty calm when I got the century, just raised the bat more out of relief than anything," Killick said.

"Once I got 50 I knew I was a chance, I was pretty well set by then.

"Most of the runs came on the leg side, through mid wicket."

Killick, a machine operator by trade, said the sportsmanship showed by Yandina was exceptional.

"They were great, they all clapped me when I got to 100, then gave me a guard of honour when I came off.

"It was really nice," he said.

"The beers afterwards were good too."

In a knock that Richie Benaud enthusiasts would be delighted with, Killick's score surpassed the club's previous record of 203 set by club legend Jeremy Schultz.

Glasshouse CC hunts historic cricket feat

'I'll pull the $10m': Philanthropists blast funding fail

Killick recalled his previous high score of 97.

"We were chasing an outright win but only had a few overs left and I tried to play a big shot," he said.

"I was starting to think I'd never get to 100, but it's sunk in now what I've achieved.

"It's pretty overwhelming to be honest.

"I've played my entire career with Glasshouse going way back to under-12s in 1986."

Schultz was delighted for his good mate and was happy to relinquish the mantle.

"It's great," Schultz said.

"He's such a good guy.

"He does so much volunteer work around the place and has been around the club for so long.

"I couldn't be happier for him."

Schultz said Killick's many volunteer efforts included getting the pitches ready.

"Yeah he prepared the one he played on, it was a belter," he laughed.

To add to the milestone, Killick's knock was his first innings back from an ankle strain and came after just a single net session.

Some things are meant to be.