Baton down for Gympie's relay, the terrorists have won

ANDRE PAIN

Letters to the Editor

The terrorists have won

WHOLE towns and their commercial hearts are brought to a standstill, businesses close for the day and staff lose a day's pay just because of the paranoia of our authorities that some one might plant a bomb along the route of the Queens Baton Relay or on Anzac Day or any other time we might have an event occurring in the main street.

Shame on the authorities for having such a negative attitude towards society without ever considering the costs to all those adversely affected by all these road closures.

From the customers who can not park - especially the disabled, the delivery vehicles that are unable to complete their normal days work and all of the business's who lose valuable income.

To cave in to such paranoia is not the Australian way and our Diggers who gave their lives for our freedoms must be turning in their graves.

As I started, the terrorists have won.

Tony Jakeman

Gympie

Bikes rule, Ride2School

THIS Friday, March 23, we're calling on all Queenslanders to get our next generation grinning and on their bikes to school.

It's National Ride2School Day and an opportunity to give our children the gift of fun and freedom that comes with riding a bike.

Of concern, only one in five Queensland kids currently ride to school, compared to four in five in the 1970s.

While the world has changed drastically since then, and riding to school isn't always easy, it's well worth the effort. There are a multiplicity of benefits that come with bike riding - it's a chance to bond, to build resilience, and to nurture their independence as they navigate the world.

It's also a great way to establish lifelong habits that promote health and physical activity, as well as giving kids space to experience gratitude for the great outdoors and our natural heritage.

Anne Savage,

CEO Bicycle Queensland