Bates slams ‘unacceptable’ wait times at Gympie Hospital

Shadow Health Minister Ros Bates has slammed “unacceptable” waiting times for patients at Gympie Hospital, pointing to a slide in Ambulance ramping according to Queensland Health data.

Shadow Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Ros Bates. Pics Tara Croser.

Ms Bates’ criticism of the hospital’s performance came after statistics for the December 2020 quarter showed 30 per cent of patients had been “ramped” in Gympie, up seven per cent on the year before.

The data also revealed 24.6 per cent of Gympie region Emergency Department patients were apparently not treated within recommended time frames.

Ms Bates called on Health Minister Yvette D’Ath to explain “why standards are slipping”.

“It’s unacceptable that 30 per cent of patients taken to Gympie Hospital in an ambulance are forced to wait longer than the recommended time frame, while a quarter of patients have the same treatment in the Emergency Department,” Ms Bates said.

“The Health Minister needs to explain to locals why standards are slipping and how she plans to fix it.

“As a nurse, I know how exhausting it can be for doctors and nurses working long hours under immense pressure on the frontline.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

“Hospital staff across Queensland are sick of being ignored by the state government and their refusal to properly resource our hospitals.

“Gympie residents deserve a world class health system, not second-rate healthcare.”

Ms Bates said Ms D’Ath must “urgently” visit the Gympie Hospital to “outline her plan to improve wait times”.

Last week it was revealed there was also growing concern among local GPs that Gympie is headed for a private health care nightmare due to difficulties attracting more doctors to private practice in the region.

