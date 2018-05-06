'Basics' Bob engineers council road ahead for Gympie region

WINNING FEELING: Bob Fredman, with wife and "campaign manager” Deb (giving the Victory sign) celebrates with his small army of supporters.

WINNING FEELING: Bob Fredman, with wife and "campaign manager” Deb (giving the Victory sign) celebrates with his small army of supporters. Contributed

ROME was not built in a day - and Bob Fredman admits that would still be the case, even if he had been running the site.

The ex-Gympie Regional Council engineer acknowledged that much, even before his convincing win in Saturday's by-election for the Mary Valley's Division 8 council electorate.

Councillor-elect Fredman says he will press for a "back to basics”ratepayer-friendly approach, emphasising the Three Rs of local government - roads, rates and rubbish (like "reading, 'riting and 'rithmetic” at primary school).

But he says the first thing he will do after winning Saturday's Division 8 by-election, is take a fresh look around the council chamber and work out what is going on.

Because something is - and Mr Fredman does not seem entirely happy about it.

His convincing win in all four polling booths - Amamoor, Imbil, Jones Hill and Kandanga - appears to show strong community support for an agenda that includes change, transparency and a brake on rates rises.

So does the fact that similar campaign concerns were outlined by the other two candidates, ex-councillor Julie Walker and new face Tim Jerome.

Roads rates and rubbish were major concerns of all three, as they generally are with local government voters.

Openness and common sense with straight talk instead of well coached public relations spin were other matters they all touched on.

But, as with building Rome, he has also asked his supporters to be patient

Mr Fredman says he is keen to see rates brought back to a level that people can afford - without cutting back on those basics he wants to get back to.

"Council needs to come up with a better deal for locals on roads and rubbish tips and they need to start informing us of the full story on Rattler funding and ongoing costs,” he said.

"Council also needs to seriously consider whether the current planning scheme, or how they apply it, is appropriate for the community.”

Tourism, he said, meeds promotion to the "drive market” but will generally tend to take care of itself "as an inevitable flow-on from having a beautiful region with people who show pride in the area.”

And the best thing about living here is that it is not the over-crowded big city that begins not far to the south and continues past the New South Wales border.

"This region is highly desirable for modern families looking for a quality lifestyle, away from sardine-packed cities or crowded beaches.

"We offer great schools, a safe environment, good facilities, work opportunities and beautiful countryside” he said.