‘Bashing’ victim making hopeful recovery
THE victim of an alleged Friday night pack bashing in Mary St is recovering from head injuries after being discharged from hospital, a Sunshine Coast University Hospital spokeswoman said yesterday.
The spokeswoman said Timothy William Ogilvie was discharged from the hospital on Saturday, after being flown there from Gympie Hospital amid fears of life-threatening brain injury.
A family member said Mr Ogilvie had been flown to the Sunshine Coast in an induced coma, after an initial scan showed possible brain swelling.
But doctors reported good news and no brain injury, the family member reported on social media.