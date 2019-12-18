Menu
AIRLIFT: An injured Gympie man was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after allegedly being bashed in Mary St on Friday night. His family has now reported he is recovering after being released from hospital.
‘Bashing’ victim making hopeful recovery

Arthur Gorrie
18th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
THE victim of an alleged Friday night pack bashing in Mary St is recovering from head injuries after being discharged from hospital, a Sunshine Coast University Hospital spokeswoman said yesterday.

The spokeswoman said Timothy William Ogilvie was discharged from the hospital on Saturday, after being flown there from Gympie Hospital amid fears of life-threatening brain injury.

A family member said Mr Ogilvie had been flown to the Sunshine Coast in an induced coma, after an initial scan showed possible brain swelling.

But doctors reported good news and no brain injury, the family member reported on social media.

