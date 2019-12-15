Menu
CRITICAL: Police say four men have been charged after a man was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.
BASHING UPDATE: Gympie men remanded after alleged CBD violence

Arthur Gorrie
15th Dec 2019 9:45 AM
UPDATE: Two Gympie men have been refused bail on grievous bodily harm charges, as another man fights for his life in Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Another two men, also allegedly involved in the same Gympie CBD confrontation, have been released on bail but are also accused of causing grievous bodily harm to the 24 year old alleged victim.

Police have revealed that two Araluen men, 21 and 22, appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday charged with grievous bodily harm and affray in a public place while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

And two 21 year old Gympie men, also charged with grievous bodily harm and affray, were bailed at the same court sitting.

All four accused are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court again on January 13.

GYMPIE police have moved quickly and charged four men after a late night Mary St incident, which police say has left a young man fighting for life in Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The man was rushed to Gympie Hospital before being flown to the Sunshine Coast in a critical condition, police said.

A police representative said the late night assault occurred outside a Mary St entertainment venue, after a 24 year old Gympie man allegedly became involved in a verbal exchange with a group of other men around 11.30pm.

Police say the man was assaulted and knocked to the ground, then kicked in the head and left unconscious.

Two men, aged 21 and 22 from Araluen, have been charged with grievous bodily harm and affray in a public place while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Two 21-year-old Gympie men have been charged with grievous bodily harm and affray.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact police.

