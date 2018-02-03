Menu
Bashed with aircon remote while sleeping

After hitting the woman with the aircon remote, she punched her in the face. But now, it seems all has been forgiven.
John Weekes
A BOARDER whacked her host with an air conditioner remote control and punched her in the face the next morning.

Gympie woman Ayla-Paige Wilks-White was upset after her host, who was also a good friend, accused her of dishonesty.

The 22-year-old approached her friend as she slept and hit her head with the aircon remote.

Brisbane District Court heard the bashing victim and her friend had since reconciled.

The woman who was beaten up even tried to drop charges against her friend but police refused that request.

"The photos demonstrate it was a serious beating,” Judge Tony Moynihan said on Friday.

After the aircon ambush, Wilks-White punched the woman repeatedly around the left eye, Judge Moynihan added.

The commotion happened in a drug-addled environment.

The situation "had all the hallmarks” of ice abuse, Judge Moynihan said.

But the court heard Sunshine Beach State High School graduate Wilks-White had since made efforts to rehabilitate.

"You have expressed remorse. You were using ice and suffered the inevitable consequences of using that destructive drug,” Judge Moynihan told Wilks-White.

A Kandanga employer provided a positive reference for her.

Wilks-White was sentenced to six months jail but released on parole immediately. -NewsRegional

Topics:  ayla-paige wilks-white boarders brisbane court drug abuse gympie gympie court home appliances judge tony moynihan kandanga reconciliation

