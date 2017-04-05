Bashed with a garden tool and a chrome bar

NOT AN INNOCENT BYSTANDER: The Gympie Magistrates Court found Quinton John Miller guilty of one count of assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed or in company because he failed to stop an assault by someone known to him.

AN UNEMPLOYED Cooroy man who stood by while another man violently assaulted someone with a garden tool and a chrome bar has been given 40 hours community service.

Quinton John Miller, 26, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court this week to assault occasioning bodily harm while in company, and to wilful damage.

He told the court that on the night of the assault, October 15, 2016, he was drinking in the home of an undisclosed man, who then invited him to visit a "friend” in Gympie.

The man, who was not included in court proceedings, then took Mr Miller to an address while he assaulted a man who answered the door.

The court heard the man known to Mr Miller assaulted the victim because he was "cocky”.

Mr Miller claimed he witnessed events but did not take part in the assault, which included an undisclosed garden tool and a chrome bar from a wardrobe.

The victim received head injuries in the attack, as well as a concussion from falling off a balcony as a result of the assault, while the damage to premises included broken windows.

The prosecution alleged Mr Miller witnessed the events and provided his presence as physical threat and did nothing to stop the assault, thereby warranting his charge.

A mother and her two-year-old child were in the home at the time of the assault.

Magistrate M. Bice said Miller was party to the assault and did nothing to stop it, therefore warranting the charge.

Mr Bice took Miller's clean record into account and sentenced him to 40 hours community service and notify authorities of change of address and employment.