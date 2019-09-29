Baseless theories, guesswork, conclusions based on nothing

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

RECENT letters and news reports about council matters sometimes make me wonder what planet I'm on.

All the conspiracy theories in the world stack up beside Goldilocks when one tries to fathom the logic of the debate.

Whether the previous council engineer was sacked or not is only the business of the employer and the employee.

A phone call to the former engineer, now councillor, will put the matter to rest once and for all. Or so you'd think. He has already stated publicly that he retired. People do it every day. He retired.

THE SANDS: Bob Leitch, Mal Gear, Dan Stewart, Mick Curran Mark McDonald, Daryl Dodt and council CEO Bernard Smith. Renee Albrecht

One prolific letter writer, mired in his own knowledge about everything, started his last letter To the Mayor. If he wants to write a letter to the Mayor, write to him and stop clogging the peoples' page with baseless theories, guesswork and conclusions based on nothing but his own perceived thoughts.

One thing is for sure. We, the ratepayers, pay each of our councillors about $100,000 per year to do the job they fought for in the ballot box. How many of them are councillors and how many of them are business owners who treat the council like a club committee? At least the Mayor works at his job.

Councillor Glen Hartwig is challenging Mayor Mick Curran at the next election. Contributed

How about the councillor who writes incessantly about how poorly the council is run and he's never told anything? This is despite the fact that he's there, moving and voting on council matters on behalf of his employees, we, the ratepayers. Doesn't he know what a material conflict is? He profited from the organisation he keeps undermining!

With an election due next year, we need people with a vision who will see Gympie prosper beyond the next four years. We need representation. We need people who take their sworn duties responsibly. The current lot need to hand back the money with their cars, phones and internet services when they leave office.

DAVID COLLINS,

ARALUEN