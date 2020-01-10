Menu
Tennis

Barty set for Brisbane doubles final

by Marco Monteverde
10th Jan 2020 4:53 AM

Ash Barty has been guaranteed a place in the Brisbane International doubles final.

Sent packing from the singles tournament by qualifier Jennifer Brady in a shock on Thursday, world No. 1 Barty's fortunes slightly improved when her and playing partner Kiki Bertens were gifted a place in the doubles decider via a walkover after the withdrawal of their schedule semi-finals opponents Ajla Tomljanovic and Kristina Mladenovic.

Dutch star Bertens revealed the news following her second-round singles win over Estonia's Anett Kontaveit on Thursday night.

"We had a walkover, so I think we're already in the final," said Bertens, who tipped Barty to bounce back from her early singles exit.

"It's pretty tough. She's in a little bit of a different position of course this year. But, I think in doubles she played great, so I think she's going to be fine for the next few weeks."

The other doubles finalists are yet to be decided.

Top seeds Su-Wei Hsieh and Barbora Strycova meet Lucie Hradecka and Andreja Klepac on Friday night.

The winners of that match will meet Lyudmyla Kichenok and Yang Zhaoxuan for a place in the final.

ash barty brisbane international (tennis) jennifer brady
News Corp Australia

