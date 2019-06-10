Barty is a balm for the shame other sports elite have caused

Australia's Nick Kyrgios breaks his racket in his second round match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France. Thursday, June 1, 2017. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

ASH Barty is our new national heroine. And not a temper tantrum or embarrassing ego in sight.

Those two male Aussie brats who also play at Barty's level of competition should take a leaf out of her book, pull their arrogant heads in and start doing us proud rather than make us bury our heads in our hands with shame.

Ashleigh Barty kisses the trophy as she celebrates victory following the ladies singles final against Marketa Vondrousova of The Czech Republic during Day fourteen of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on June 08, 2019 in Paris, France. Clive Brunskill

Like so many elite sports people, Barty's talent extends beyond the tennis court, and her 12 months with the Brisbane Heat and Fire women's cricket teams has been hailed "extraordinary”.

Unlike too many elite sports people though, she is humble, grounded and amiable. A wonderful and inspirational role model not just for girls, but for all young Australians. It has been too long between such heroes.

Australia has had its share of moments to be ashamed of (said tennis players, football thugs and a couple of cricket cheats) but has been looking for someone like Barty to restore pride and resurrect those once abundant examples of good Aussie sportsmanship, dignity and nobility.

She has shown nothing but grace and gratitude in her French Open victory, and gives us all hope that our most talented and successful can also be our best humans.