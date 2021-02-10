Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ash Barty has taken to the courts with a heavily strapped thigh for a doubles match at the Australian Open
Ash Barty has taken to the courts with a heavily strapped thigh for a doubles match at the Australian Open
Tennis

Barty injury mystery

by Russell Gould
10th Feb 2021 5:08 PM

Less than 24 hours after her barnstorming opening to the Australian Open world number one Ash Barty has thrown a potential injury curveball in to her campaign.

Barty took to the courts for her opening doubles match on Wednesday with a heavily strapped thigh.

It came the day after she blitzed her opening round opponent with a 6-0,6-0 victory.

The extent of the injury, or how Barty sustained it, is unclear.

Barty played out her doubles match with American partner Jennifer Brady, with the pair winning 6-2, 6-4 in just over an hour.

While she played out the match, Barty did look restrained on court 13.

Barty is scheduled to play fellow Aussie Daria Gavrilova on Thursday in their second round clash.

Originally published as Barty injury mystery

ash barty australian open 2021

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Gympie streets where most drug crimes occur

        Premium Content REVEALED: Gympie streets where most drug crimes occur

        News In the past year, more than 550 drug offences have been reported to Gympie police and we reveal what neighbourhoods and streets saw most of the crimes

        Aussie COVID travel bubble: 5 things you must know

        Premium Content Aussie COVID travel bubble: 5 things you must know

        Travel The fear of snap border closures is putting Australians off interstate holidays.

        Tin Can Bay mum determined to start local netball comp

        Premium Content Tin Can Bay mum determined to start local netball comp

        News Tin Can Bay currently has no netball club or local competition, but this Wallu mum...

        Hunter caught with strange chainsaw weapon in Mary Valley

        Premium Content Hunter caught with strange chainsaw weapon in Mary Valley

        News The man told police he had been hunting when they found a knife and ‘flail-like...