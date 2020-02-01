Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ash Barty has been world No.1 for a total of 28 weeks.
Ash Barty has been world No.1 for a total of 28 weeks.
Tennis

Barty extends No.1 run to dizzying heights

by Leo Schlink
1st Feb 2020 1:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ASHLEIGH Barty's Australian Open loss has come with a silver rankings lining.

The Queenslander has extended her lead as world No.1 to 2266 points over Simona Halep in the provisional standings.

Barty's buffer is the equivalent of a grand slam title victory.

The French Open champion has spent 28 weeks in total at No.1 - a record by an Australian woman.

Barty's Melbourne Park conqueror, Sofia Kenin, will move into the top 10 next week and could reach as high as No.7 if she beats Garbine Muguruza.

Muguruza has climbed from No.30 to No.16 and could move to No.11 if successful in the final.

Novak Djokovic will return to No.1 if he lands a record eighth Open title.

Nick Kyrgios has returned to the top 20, rising six places after reaching the fourth round.

Alex de Minaur has slipped two places to No.23 after missing the Open because of groin soreness.

More Stories

Show More
alex de minaur ashleigh barty australian open garbine muguruza kick kyrgios novak djokovic simona halep sofia kenin tennis ranking

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        4 Gympie sports events not to miss in the next week

        premium_icon 4 Gympie sports events not to miss in the next week

        Community There was plenty of events on to keep Gympie sporting fans happy for the next few days.

        Teenage bowls champions destroy stereotypes

        premium_icon Teenage bowls champions destroy stereotypes

        News Three Gympie junior bowlers have shot above the best to come home with 3 medals.

        REVEALED: How you rate your councillors’ work

        premium_icon REVEALED: How you rate your councillors’ work

        News Online vote for Gympie councillors finally ends after bizarre hacking of original...

        Candidate: no shortage of council ‘horror stories’

        premium_icon Candidate: no shortage of council ‘horror stories’

        News Business man puts hand up for run at Gympie council in March.