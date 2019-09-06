Barty doubles up at US Open

Ashleigh Barty is through to the doubles final at the US Open.

ASHLEIGH Barty will mark her return to the top of the world singles rankings with a second straight appearance in the US Open women's doubles final.

Barty and dual Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka stormed into the championship decider with a 6-0 6-1 semi-final thrashing of Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Viktoria Kuzmova.

Champion last year with Coco Vandweghe, Barty and Azarenka will meet either Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka or Vania King and Caroline Dolehide in Sunday's final.

It will be Barty's third doubles final at Flushing Meadows, after she lost the 2013 showpiece with fellow Australian Casey Dellacqua.

Barty and Azarenka were merciless in dispatching Sasnovich and Viktoria Kuzmova in 56 minutes on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Barty, who will regain the world No.1 singles ranking on Monday from Naomi Osaka, has also taken a giant stride towards becoming the only player to qualify for this year's season-ending championships in both disciplines.

Victoria Azarenka (R) of Belarus and Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action during the women’s doubles semi final. Picture: Elsa/Getty Images

Already the first - and to date - only player to seal her singles entry, 23-year-old Barty and Azarenka will also climb into the top eight in the 2019 Race to Shenzhen in doubles if they win the US Open.

If she does, Barty would also be the first player since Frenchwoman Nathalie Dechy in 2006 and 2007 to capture successive US Open doubles crowns.

"I feel like I'm in a great place off the court and enjoying myself on the court," Barty said before deflecting the praise for Azarenka, the dominant performer in the semi-final rout.

"It was pretty impressive from Vika. I'm not sure she missed one ball in the whole match.

"I was happy to sit back and enjoy the show. She's a champion and I'm just glads she's on my side of the court."

Azarenka, also a former singles No.1, only teamed up with Barty due to Vandeweghe battling an ankle injury late last year.

Azarenka and Barty celebrate after powering through to the final. Picture: AP Photo/Seth Wenig

"It's a great feeling to be in a US Open final," said the Belarusian, who lost the 2012 and 2013 singles deciders to Serena Williams.

"For me, it's going to me my first grand slam final as a mum so it's extra special."

"It's been an incredible development of this tournament and I'm just looking forward to my next match."

