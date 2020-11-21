Barry’s tips and form guide for today’s Gympie races

The Gympie Turf Club will host its annual Veteran’s Cup and a full local race meet today. Tickets available online and must be pre-purchased. Covid restrictions are still in place.

RACE 1 – 1.30 P.M. BENCHMARK 50 850m

EL NINO’S CHOICE 1 GHABBIE 2 MR NODDY 3.

EL NINO’S CHOICE (C. Vick, Gympie): Speedy type qho has won his last two here this trip. Battledon for last Wondai 4th 1100m most recent run Oct17. Much better this trip - hard to beat.

FIRST BID (J. Armstrong,Nanango): Placed recent runs this area in stronger races Found 860m Gatton too strong last run when 7/8. This is easier and should be prominent for a long way.

GHABBIE (G. Richardson, Nanango): Good Ipswich 800m 3rd a few runs back indicatwwa top chance. First time here but trained on the Wondai sand. Likely to go better than last run when 4/5 Chinchilla 1030m BM 55.

MR NODDY (G. Richardson, Nanango):Led all the way to win a B’berg 850m maiden last run. Harder herebut has the psce to merit respect.

ROCKSHORE (K. Afford, Wondai): Has not raced since Aug 22 when 4/12 here this trip Cl B. Beat El Nino;s Choice B;bereg 850m a few back. Chance.

MAGIC PANTHEER (C. Vick, Gympie): Resuming from a break Placed B’berg 1380 and 1212m recently. May find this a bit short.

MR FUJI (K. Hill,Gympie): Improved for a last stride B’berg win 850m last run following a few runs baxk drom a spell. Place claims

MUNGARA (K. Afford, Wondai): Had fair form Northern Rivers of NSW before coming here. Lost rider first up Wondai Oct 17. Prefer later on.

SENKO SIDRA (G. Richardson, Nanango): Ran 5/10 Wondai 1100m Cl 3 Oct17 – recent Gayndah and Nanango winner.C;aims on 2nd here to El Nino’s Choice 850m in Aug.

WINDQUEST (M. Bailey, Gympie): Recent runs in stronger class over further moderate. Better off here.

RACE 2 – 2.15pm. CLASS B 1170M

SHENZI 1. CLAIRVUE SPIRIT2. SUPALUX 3.

SHENZI (D. Gardiner, B’berg): Won a Class B here 3 back in Sept. before Gladstone and B’berg placings. One of the chances.

SEARCH AND DESTROY (T. Hong, Gympie): Found Cal Class too strong last run when 8/9 there 1000m Cl 1 after winning maiden here this dist. Has place hopes.

AXIS (K. Afford, Wondai): Fourth B’berg 1090 followed by 3rd there 1212m. Last run was 6/7 MtPerry B last Sat. Betteron sand but place at best.

SUPALUX (B. Gill, Gympie): Won maiden this trip 5 back but form since moderate although 3rd here 1170m B 2 back was fair.

CLAIRVUE SPIRIT (T. Thomas, Cal.): Last start 5/8 Cal.100m followed 4th here this trip and Wondai 2nd. Should be in the finish.

EXCEEDINGLY MEGHA (P. Duff, Deagon): Third run back from a spell. Won a Chinchilla 1030mmaiden back in Fe but form since moderate.

MISS NASTY (L. Wanless, Gympie): Kumbia 1200m maiden two back breforer5.5 Cal. Trial. New to this track.

LADY SELKIE (J. Sutton, Nobby): Fair 5/9 T’wba 1110m 2 ago before 8/11 Inverell 1200m Cl 2 last run. Easier here but has to handle this track.

MA DUSHKA (R. Drysdale, B’desert): Well beaten recently Gold Coast. First time on the sand.

RACE 3- 2.55 p.m. MAIDEN 1030M

JUST FOR GLORY 1. TINY TEE 2. TORTUGA 3.

BIG TALK (Gerans, Cal.): Only placing in 10 starts was 3rd in a Wellington 900m maiden 5 ago in June. First up ran 7/9 Dalby 1000m maiden Oct 31. Prefer to see on the sand.

CARLTON STAR (R. Drysdale, B’desert): At two runs back from a spell was 6/8 Casino 1000m first up before handy 2nd Murwillumbah 1200n on Nov 3. First time here but should go well on last run.

EIGHT LETTERS (K. Hill, Gympie): Second B’berg 850m last run followed a Wondai 4th and a B’berg 2nd, Chance in this

HE’S MCCAW (W. Kuslopf, Gympie): Ran last Gayndah 1400m June 13 when resumihng from almost a year off. Later on.

MOUNT HIMMLER (): First starter by Monashee Mountain. May need the outing.

THE ORANGE MUPPET (K. Afford, Wondai): Could improve on handy 5th MtPerry 1000m last Sat. first up from a break.

TORTUGA (S. Parsons, Gympie): Battled on for 3rd B’berg maiden 850m Nov3 second up from a spell. A likelyimprover who has early pace.

TRUE TALLY (M.ailey, Gympie B): Ran 10/13 Tamworth 1200m last run in Sept after 8/12 Mudgee 1100m. Prefeer to see here.

DATAI (K. Afford, Wondai): Resuming from a spell. May need further.

JUST FOR GLORY (G. Richardson, Nanango): Resumed from a break for a sound Dalby 4/9 Oct 31. This is much easier- has prospects.

TINY TEE (N. Hocking, Eagle Farm): Recent 4ths Gatton and Toowoomba indicate good chance in this easier race if handles this track at first visit.

RACE 4 – 3.40 P.M. BM 65 1030M

VICEMAN 1. SEE FOR YOURSELF 2, ALLENA 3.

TAPA (Gerans, Cal.): Led most of the way to win at Chinchilla over 1030m last start to score by .2 length after well beaten behind the flying Hard Stride here over 1030m Oct. 24. Needs to improve on previous run here but may have benefited by that experience.

VICEMAN (S. Thomas, Warwick):Speedy galloper who also won over 1030m Chinchilla last run a couple after Gayndah 3rd 1000m. First time here but likely suited by this track.

SEE FOR YOURSELF (Gerans, Cal): Sound 3rd Hard Stride here 1030m 2 back prior to good B’berg 2nf Al’s B riefs B’berg 121m last run. May now need further.

MISTA BUSY (L. Eanlass, Gympie): Best form has been over further.

PRINCE MANITOU (M. Lewis. Gympie): Ran home strongly last start to win B’berg 1090m BM 45. May not b as well suited here.

ALLENA(K. Wenck, Wondai): Second to Viceman Chinchilla 1030m last run and new to the sand.

GOSSIAUX (K. Afford, Wondai): Another who needs further.

THE OLD BIRD (G. Richardson, Nanango): Moderate 4th Prince Manitou B’berg 1090m BM 45 last runsecond up from a spell. Will improve here.

RACE 5 – 4.20 P.M. GYMPIE RSL VETERANS CUP OPEN 1470m

Before 2nd Mt Perry 1200m last Sat. Should be right in the finish.

RITCHFORD(J. Crompton, Toowoomba): Followed a win in the 1`400m Tara Cup with an all the way victory in the 1600m Gympie Cup here before last start 4th in the Chinchilla Cup 1400m Nov 7. Looks the one to beat withj 3 kg off for aoorentice.

LAYLA'S LAD (B. Murray, Eidsvold): Currenly in great form with aTaroom win 1400m win followed by B'berg win over 1380m Before 2nd Mt Perry 1200m last Sat. Should be right in the finish.

MAHRATTA (B. Gill, Gympie):Followed a strong 2nd to Richford in the 1600m Gympie Cup with 7/8 Cal. 1400m. Much better on the sand, Strong claims.

ELUSIVE ELEMENT (K. Afford, Wondai): Bunfaberg Cup winner 1380m a few runs bacate.k. Not suited by the firm tracklast Sat,when7/8 MtPerry1400m Cup. Will go muchbetterin this although prefers a bigger tack than Gympie.

MINOAN SPIRIT (W. Kuskopf, Gympie): Has been beaten in easier races of l

SIP SIP SIP (K. Hill, Gympie): Form since resuming from a spell not good enough.

