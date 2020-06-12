Barrels on the Barrier Reef the next great surf trip

Josh Allen, marketing manager of World Surfaris which is offering a range of new travel packages post-coronavirus. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

A COAST-based global surf travel company is branching out by offering up Great Barrier Reef trips for barrel chasers.

One of the natural wonders of the world, the Reef is also home to several high-quality surf breaks.

World Surfaris marketing manager Josh Allen said their Coast-based skipper, Jody Perry, had spent more than a decade working on the Reef and had become well-accustomed to its surf spots.

Mr Allen said the company had been forced to make changes, given the international travel restrictions brought on by coronavirus.

He said the changes had fast-tracked plans to open up tours around Australia, and Queensland tours had proven very popular so far.

Mr Allen said the Great Barrier Reef trips were being taken up "really well" and many surfers had given thought to the prospect over the years.

"It's very popular so far with the Queensland people," he said.

He said the secret spots posed plenty of logistic challenges which their experienced skipper would help overcome, as weather and conditions determined which parts of the Reef could be explored.

As for life in the new normal, Mr Allen said he expected wave pools would also become popular travel options.

The Coast company has partnered with Urbnsurf in Melbourne to offer travel packages to the southern city for those wanting to use the wave pool.

Mr Allen said what had started as something of a novelty could turn into a once- or twice-yearly trip for keen surfers unable to head overseas.

Another avenue the business is exploring involves linking with operators around the country to provide guided tours of surf towns and their local breaks.

Mr Allen said they would begin that project on the east coast.