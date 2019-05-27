Barra Bash: Craig and Karim reel in 7.7 metres of fish

GREAT CATCH: Despite windy conditions, Craig Griffiths and Karim De Ridder won the 2019 Fitzroy River Barra Bash fishing tournament after catching 11 fish which measured 7.7 metres at Port Alma.

GREAT CATCH: Despite windy conditions, Craig Griffiths and Karim De Ridder won the 2019 Fitzroy River Barra Bash fishing tournament after catching 11 fish which measured 7.7 metres at Port Alma. Contributed

WINDY weekend conditions didn't stop Craig Griffiths and Karim De Ridder from being crowned winners of the 2019 Fitzroy River Barra Bash over the weekend.

The weekend-long tournament wrapped up today at the Frenchville Sports Club with a family fun day and presentation.

Craig and Karim claimed a spot on the mighty river at Port Alma where they caught 11 fish which measured a total of 7.7metres - four fish on their first outing, followed by seven today. .

"There was a heap of wind, between 15-20 knots, the sun was out and no rain," Rockhampton man Craig said.

On Tuesday, the pair had arrived in Rockhampton from a four-week stay in Darwin where they competed in a Barra Classic.

"We didn't expect to win, we love fishing the Fitzroy River so we came back to have a go in it," Craig said.

While Craig and Karim took part in the fishing tournament last year, they were surprised by how the barramundi had increased in size.

"They're a lot more wiser now because there's a lot more boats pressuring the fish so they're a lot harder to bite," he said.

But they still couldn't stand a chance against Craig and Karim.

"I own a fish company, we bring in rods, lures, line so I use my own gear, it's one of the top stuff out there. Karim uses the same gear," Craig said.

He found not too many people fished in the river near the Rockhampton city limits, instead they chose areas such as Coorooman Creek.

"The river was too dirty because of the rain out west. They fished where the water was a lot cleaner," Craig said.

"I've fished this river for 12-15 years, I know the river fairly well."