Barnaby, you tiger, is this really any of my business?

Barnaby Joyce
Barnaby Joyce Trevor Veale
by Shelley Strachan

POOR Barnaby.

I would say "poor old Barnaby” but at 50, he is only middle aged.

The cat (or should I say tiger) is out of the bag, though it was apparently never in the bag in Canberra. Barnaby's pregnant, younger former staffer was front page news yesterday. Barnaby is "madly in love” with her. Good for him, though no doubt this is a difficult time for his family.

The questions I'd like to pose are:

1. Is it any of our business?

2. Should this love affair be front page news?

3. Should there have been a postal vote on it?

Politicians say "no”; their personal lives are their business only. What do they have to do with running the country or representing the people?

Yet we all view the world through the prism of our beliefs and morals. Our decisions can't help but be driven by them.

I would personally like to be reassured that those making decisions about our country can be trusted with our trust. Is their moral compass taking us all in the best direction? Is everything they say legit? Is anything they say legit?

How can you tell a politician is lying? His lips are moving. So the joke goes - but should we be laughing?

I'm not saying Barnaby's moral compass has gone awry, but I do think if we must vote for politicians and trust them with so much, they forfeit the right to keep their private lives out of it.

Topics:  barnaby joyce editorial opinion politicians sex scandal

Gympie Times
