Barman grabs workmate’s genitals in ‘vile’ assault

A barman has been jailed after he grabbed the genitalia of a workmate in a “vile” and “bizarre” assault.

A barman has been jailed after he grabbed the genitalia of a workmate in a “vile” and “bizarre” assault.

A Flinders St barman has been jailed after he grabbed the genitalia of a workmate in a "vile" and "bizarre" assault.

Eden Joseph Smit, 25, was at FLDNRS Bar and Nightclub when he grabbed the genitalia of a workmate on August 5.

The Townsville Magistrates Court heard Smit was asked to leave the nightclub but failed to do so.

As police attempted to remove Smit from the premises he attempted to bite an officer and spat at another officer, the court heard.

Police prosecutor Subarna Raut told the court as Smit resisted arrest, he kicked out, striking a police officer in the chest and nose.

The court heard Smit had previous public nuisance and fail to leave premises charges and had been on a community service order for a month before the offending on August 5.

Smit had been employed on a casual basis at FLDNRS Bar and Nightclub as a bartender up until the assault, the court heard.

MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS

Cops edge closer to bones ID after major step

Man masturbates in front of kids in 'sexual rampage'

Mum's drug use to 'manage cancer'

Smit pleaded guilty to six charges including common assault and serious assault on a police officer by biting and spitting.

Defence lawyer Nick Douglas presented to the court a letter of apology from Smit and said his client had developed an alcohol problem in his late teens.

"His employer, a much older gentleman was abusing him, this was the person who owned his place of employment while he was in Brisbane," he said.

"In his own words, he felt like he had no other option but to hit the alcohol."

Mr Douglas said when he talked to Smit in the Townsville watch house the next morning of the altercation he admitted that he had no recollection of the incident.

During the sentence, Smit held his head in his hands appearing via video link from Townsville Correctional Centre.

Smit was supported in court by his mother who wiped away tears during the proceedings.

Magistrate Scott Luxton told Smit his behaviour was "vile" and "bizarre".

"Officers have a difficult job to do and it's something that you would be keenly alert to given the nature of your employment," he said.

"Yet you acted in a way which can only be described as disgusting and abhorrent in all circumstances."

Mr Luxton declared the 12 days spent in pre-sentence custody as time served and sentenced Smit to nine months' jail.

A parole release date was set for September 4 this year.

Originally published as Barman grabs workmate's genitals in 'vile' assault