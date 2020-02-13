Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bay Central Tavern. Photo: Cody Fox
Bay Central Tavern. Photo: Cody Fox
News

Barman accused of ‘smashing’ patron with metal rod

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
13th Feb 2020 6:30 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BARMAN accused of "smashing" a patron with a metal rod during a Pearl Jam tribute has fronted court.

It was a stop-start affair in Hervey Bay District Court on Wednesday during the trial of Emil Mendoza, accused of hitting the customer at the Bay Central Tavern in 2018.

Crown and defence barristers walked witnesses through a series of CCTV clips from the night of the incident at the Pialba venue.

Mr Mendoza allegedly struck James Corkery with a metal rod following an aggressive confrontation with one of his friends on April 21, 2018.

Crown barrister Brendan White called several witnesses to the stand who told the court they saw a man matching the description of Mr Mendoza allegedly lifting the metal rod above his head before "smashing it down."

Mr Corkery suffered a cut above one of his eyes and his friend, Natalie Wilcox sustained bruising to her right arm.

Footage of Mr Mendoza allegedly grabbing the metal rod and leaving the bar area was shown in court.

Defence barrister Craig Eberhardt argued it was the patrons who had been the aggressors.

Judge Richard Jones heard Darren Alderman, a friend of Mr Corkery and Ms Wilcox, had become angry when Mr Mendoza served a woman who got to the bar after him.

Words were exchanged between Mr Mendoza and Mr Alderman, with the patron being told to leave the premises.

The defence then played clips that appeared to show a bottle being thrown into the bar area and a patron trying to hit Mr Mendoza.

Footage from above the tavern's main entrance shows Mr Corkery entering the premises again and moving in Mr Mendoza's direction, Mr Eberhardt said.

He asked Ms Wilcox why she ran after him, implying she knew something bad was going to happen.

"I was looking out for my friend," she replied.

The trial continues.

More Stories

Show More
bay central tavern court news crime news fccrime hervey bay hervey bay district court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cars underwater, towns submerged in rain-ageddon

        premium_icon Cars underwater, towns submerged in rain-ageddon

        Weather Parts of southeast Queensland are underwater after more than 200mm of rain fell across parts of the region in just a few hours.

        Gympie business told to create wealth, harness Olympic bid

        premium_icon Gympie business told to create wealth, harness Olympic bid

        News GYMPIE region should be preparing to take advantage of Sunshine Coast growth and...

        Tough talk, planning clash at Gympie State of the Region meet

        premium_icon Tough talk, planning clash at Gympie State of the Region...

        News A CIVIL but impassioned difference over democracy and professionalism marked a...

        FLOOD DANGER UPDATE: Motorists warned as creeks and Mary River break banks

        premium_icon FLOOD DANGER UPDATE: Motorists warned as creeks and Mary River...

        News BORUMBA Dam is overflowing this morning as authorities warn of flood danger across...