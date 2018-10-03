BARKING MAD: What to do about noisy dogs near your place

ARE barking dogs a problem in Gympie?

The public certainly seems to think so, with multiple commentators putting in their two cents worth on the issue through Facebook.

"I have invested in bluetooth headphones now as I can't set foot in my own yard ... without (the) next door neighbour's large dog barking constantly,” Ange Bryant said.

"As I sit at work writing this I can hear at least three different dogs barking (in) all different directions,” Charmaine Catlin said.

Gympie Regional Council outlined a "resolution process” for residents fed up with excessive dog barking.

A council spokesman detailed a five-step plan available to locals wanting to make a complaint.

"While Council acknowledges that dogs are an important part of people's lives, unfortunately not all pet owners are aware when their pets' activities could be having a negative impact on their neighbours,” the spokesman said.

The five-point plan involved "contacting your neighbour to discuss your concerns” before contacting the Wide Bay Dispute Resolution Service, and Council for a formal complaint if the first two steps were unsuccessful.

Council would then "request assistance with evidence gathering to support a complaint”, before determining "what action should be taken to peacefully resolve the issue while maintaining the safety and wellbeing of the animals involved”.

FULL RESOLUTION PROCESS - BARKING DOGS

Step 1- Consider contacting your neighbour to discuss your concerns.

Step 2- If the matter is not resolved, consider contacting the wide Bay Dispute Resolution Service to facilitate a discussion chaired by a trained mediator. This is a free service that can be arranged by Council.

Step 3- If mediation fails, the next step is to lodge a formal complaint with Council.

Step 4- If Council intervention in the first instance does not resolve the issue, Council may request assistance with evidence gathering to support a complaint.

Step 5- This evidence is then reviewed by Council to determine what action should be taken to peacefully resolve the issue while maintaining the safety and wellbeing of the animals involved.