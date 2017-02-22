BARGAINS: 101 things that are half price in Gympie now

Love the catalogues? Here's the pick of half-price bargains around Gympie which are valid now
#SUPA IGA, Gympie
Valid from now to Tuesday Feb 28
- Cadbury Sharepacks (160 -180g) : $2.30 (save $2.30)
- Coca-Cola 30 x 375mL, (seleceted varieties): $17.22 (save $17.73)
- Mars Multipack Ice Creams 4-9 pack (selected varieties): $3.99 (save $4)
- TRESemme Shampoo or Conditioner 750-900 mL (selected varieties): $5 (save $5.50)
- Cadbury Chocolate Blocks Coco or Bubbly 100-155g (selected varieties): $2 (save $2)
- Powerade 600mL (selected varieties): $1.69 (save $1.69)
- Maggi Fusian Noodle (3 pack varieties): $2.74 (save $2.75)
- Dairy Farmers Thick & Creamy Yoghurt,150g (selected varieties): $1 (save $1.09)
- McCain Frozen Peas, Corn & Carrots, Peas & Corn, Baby Beans or Carrotts 500g: $1.49 (save $1.50)
- French Fries or Natural Chip Company Chips, 175g (selected varieties): $1.59 (save $1.61)
#WOOLWORTHS Gympie, Southside, Cooloola Cove
Valid from Wednesday 22 Feb
- Gatorade Sports Drink 1L, : $2 (save $2)
- Pepsi or Schweppes Cans 20 x 375ml: $5.39 (save $5.40)
- Cottee's Cordial varieties, 1L: $2.49 (save $2.49)
- Arnott's Shapes Light & Crispy 120g: $1.50 (save $1.50)
- Mars Celebrations 540g: $9 (save $9)
- SunRice Jasmine or Brown Rice, 5kg: $6.75(save $6.75)
- Bertoli Olive Oil, 750ml: $6.49 (save $6.50)
- Greenseas Tuna 95g: 89c (save $1.11)
- Peters Light & Creamy 1.8L: $3.44 (save $3.45)
- Borg's Strudel 500-600g: $3 (save $3)
- Bulla or TNCC Everyday Multipack Ice block, pack 6-14: $3 (save $3)
- Lynx Body Spray or Antiperspirant (96-100g): $3 (save $3)
- Lurpak Spreadable or Block 250g: $3 (save $3)
- Kettle Chips 185g: $2.19 (save $2.19)
- Gold'n Canola Oil 4L: $9 (save $9)
- Mars medium Bars: $1 (save $1)
- Mars medium Bitesize (140-180g): $2.12 (save $2.13)
- Uncle Tobys Museli bars, 120-185g: $2 (save $2)
- Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Cornflakes, 380g: $2.32 (save $2.33)
- Almond Breeze Almond Milk 1L: $1.64 (save $1.65)
For Pets
- My Dog 400g: $1 (save $1)
From the Deli
- Primo Chorzio: $11.50/kg (save $11.50/kg)
- Imported Fresh Water Basa Fillets: $5.50/kg (save $5.50/kg)
Home wares & entertainment
- All Disney Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars DVDs: Prices in store
- Tortine Anti Bacterial Pillow Pk 2: $10 (save $14)
Cleaning
- Morning Fresh Dishwashing Liquid, 400ml: $1.97 (save $1.98)
- Nivea 3 in 1 Micellar Wipes Pk 25: $3.75 (save $3.75)
Beauty
- John Frieda Shampoo or Conditioner 250ml: $9 (save $9)
- John Freida Precisions Foam Hair Colour: $11.50 (save $11.50)
- Fructis Shampoo or Conditioner, 250ml: $2.72 (save $2.73)
- Batiste Dry Shampoo, 200ml: $5 (save $5)
- Johnson's Baby Varieties, 500ml: $4.49 (save $4.49)
- Original Source Shower Gel, 500ml: $3.50 (save $3.50)
- Skin Therapy Dragon's Blood SPF 15 Day Lotion 50ml: $15 (save $15)
- Lynx You Antiperspirant, 96g: $3 (save $3)
- Lynx You Bodyspray 100g: $3 (save $3)
- Lynx You Shower Gel, 400ml: $3.10 ($3.15)
- Schick Hydro Sensitive Shave Gel, 238g: $1.26 (save $1.26)
- Schick Hydro 5 Razor, Pk 1: $6.50 (save $6.50)
- Schick Hydro 5 Groomer Razor, Pk 1: $12 (save $12)
- Colgate Plax Freshmint Mouthwash, 500ml: $2.99 (save $3)
- Colgate Advanced Whitening Toothpaste, 100g: $2.39 (save $2.40)
- Colgate 360 Degree Toothpaste, Pk1: $2.50 (save $2.50)
- Colgate Pro Clinical C250 White Sonic Rechargeable Toothbrush: $29.97 (save $29.98)
- Oral B Pro Health Toothpaste, 145g: $3 (save $3)
# COLES, Gympie
Valid from now to 28 Feb
- Sorbent 2 Ply Hypo-allergenic Toilet tissue 12 Pack: $4.50 (save $4.50)
- Twinings Tea Bags 80-100 Pack: $5.49 (save $5.50)
- Peters Drumstick 4-6 pack: $3.99 (save $4)
- McCain Healthy Choice Bowl meal (280-300g): $2.80 (save $2.80)
- Pepsi or Solo Soft Drink 2L: $1.62 (save $1.63)
- Peckish Rice Crackers 100g: $1.10 (save $1.10)
- Thins Potato Chips 175g: $1.60 (save $1.60)
- Sanpellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water 1L: $1.52 (save $1.52)
- Kirks Soft Drink Can pack 18x375ml: $7.22 (save $7.73)
- Belvita Sandwich Biscuits 253g: $2.25 (save $2.25)
- Mars Celebrations Boxed Chocolates 540g: $9 (save $9)
- Arnott's Salada Crispbread 250g: $1.50 (save $1.50)
- Arnott's Mini Wagon Wheel Biscuits 190g: $1.82 (save $1.83)
- Pringles Potato Chips 134g: $2 (save $2)
- Heinz Full of Beanz or Spaghetti (400-420g): $1.05 (save $1.05)
- SunRice Basmati Rice 5kg: $9 (save $9)
- Uncle Ben's Microwave Rice (250-300g): $1.62 (save $1.62)
- Uncle Tobys Plus Cereal (385-435g): $2.25 (save $2.25)
- Heinz Creationz 420: $1.24 (save $1.25)
- Green's Pancake Shake (325-375g): $1.45 (save $1.55)
- Nestle Polly Waffle Tub Ice Cream, 470ml: $3.49 (save $3.50)
- Mrs Macs Crispy Microwave Sausage Roll 175g: $1.12 (save $1.13)
- Sensodyne Complete Care Toothbrush, 1 pack: $2.50 (save $2.50)
- Sensodyne Pronamel Gentle Whitening Tothpaste, 100g: $4.60 (save $4.60)
- Sensodyne Mouthwash Cool Mint, 500ml: $4.50 (save $4.50)
- Brut Body Spray or Antiperspirant Deodorant, 245ml: $3.24 (save $3.24)
- Norsca Anti-Perspirant Deodorant, 245ml: $2.99 (save $3)
- Head & Shoulders Shampoo or Conditioner, 400ml: $6.25 (save $6.25)
- Macleans Extreme Clean Whitening or Lasting Fresh Toothpaste, 170g: $2.50 (save 2.50)
- Sunsilk Shampoo or Conditioner 350ml: $2.74 (save $2.75)
- Redwin Sorbolene Moisturiser with Vitamin E, 1L: $3.12 (save $3.13)
- Heinz Big Eat 410g: $1.72 (save $1.73)
- Dove Beauty Cream Bar Soap, 2 pack: $2.15 (save $2.15)
- Original Source Body Wash, 250ml: $2 (save $2)
- Stayfree Ultra-Thin Regular pads with Wings 14 pack or carefree Regular Tampons 20 pack: $2.50 (save $2.50)
- Omo Laundry Liquid Capsules 20 pack: $6.24 (save $6.25)
- Golden Circle Tetra Fruit Drink 1L: $1.07 (save $1.08)
- Dynamo Laundry Liquid 2L or Professional 1.8L: &8.75 (save $8.75)
- Morning Fresh Dishwashing Liquid 900ml: $3.47 (save $3.48)
- Glen 20 Disinfectant Spray 300g: $3.40 (save $3.40)
- Coca-Cola, Fanta or Sprite Soft Drink Packs 10x375ml: $6 (save $6.30)
- Peters Drumsticks Salted Caramel & White Choc, 4 pack: $3.99 (save $4)
- Cadbury Sharepack 160-180g ($2.30 (save $2.30)
- Sanitarium Up & Go Liquid Breakfast 6 x 250mL: $4.27 (save $4.28)
#St Vincent de Paul
VINNIES has 50% off clothing at its Gympie store from Thursday 23 Feb - Sunday 26 Feb only.