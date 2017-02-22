BARGAINS: 101 things that are half price in Gympie now

Love the catalogues? Here's the pick of half-price bargains around Gympie which are valid now

#SUPA IGA, Gympie

Valid from now to Tuesday Feb 28

Cadbury Sharepacks (160 -180g) : $2.30 (save $2.30)

Coca-Cola 30 x 375mL, (seleceted varieties): $17.22 (save $17.73)

Mars Multipack Ice Creams 4-9 pack (selected varieties): $3.99 (save $4)

TRESemme Shampoo or Conditioner 750-900 mL (selected varieties): $5 (save $5.50)

Cadbury Chocolate Blocks Coco or Bubbly 100-155g (selected varieties): $2 (save $2)

Powerade 600mL (selected varieties): $1.69 (save $1.69)

Maggi Fusian Noodle (3 pack varieties): $2.74 (save $2.75)

Dairy Farmers Thick & Creamy Yoghurt,150g (selected varieties): $1 (save $1.09)

McCain Frozen Peas, Corn & Carrots, Peas & Corn, Baby Beans or Carrotts 500g: $1.49 (save $1.50)

French Fries or Natural Chip Company Chips, 175g (selected varieties): $1.59 (save $1.61)

#WOOLWORTHS Gympie, Southside, Cooloola Cove

Valid from Wednesday 22 Feb

Gatorade Sports Drink 1L, : $2 (save $2)

Pepsi or Schweppes Cans 20 x 375ml: $5.39 (save $5.40)

Cottee's Cordial varieties, 1L: $2.49 (save $2.49)

Arnott's Shapes Light & Crispy 120g: $1.50 (save $1.50)

Mars Celebrations 540g: $9 (save $9)

SunRice Jasmine or Brown Rice, 5kg: $6.75(save $6.75)

Bertoli Olive Oil, 750ml: $6.49 (save $6.50)

Greenseas Tuna 95g: 89c (save $1.11)

Peters Light & Creamy 1.8L: $3.44 (save $3.45)

Borg's Strudel 500-600g: $3 (save $3)

Bulla or TNCC Everyday Multipack Ice block, pack 6-14: $3 (save $3)

Lynx Body Spray or Antiperspirant (96-100g): $3 (save $3)

Lurpak Spreadable or Block 250g: $3 (save $3)

Kettle Chips 185g: $2.19 (save $2.19)

Gold'n Canola Oil 4L: $9 (save $9)

Mars medium Bars: $1 (save $1)

Mars medium Bitesize (140-180g): $2.12 (save $2.13)

Uncle Tobys Museli bars, 120-185g: $2 (save $2)

Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Cornflakes, 380g: $2.32 (save $2.33)

Almond Breeze Almond Milk 1L: $1.64 (save $1.65)

For Pets

My Dog 400g: $1 (save $1)

From the Deli

Primo Chorzio: $11.50/kg (save $11.50/kg)

Imported Fresh Water Basa Fillets: $5.50/kg (save $5.50/kg)

Home wares & entertainment

All Disney Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars DVDs: Prices in store

Tortine Anti Bacterial Pillow Pk 2: $10 (save $14)

Cleaning

Morning Fresh Dishwashing Liquid, 400ml: $1.97 (save $1.98)

Nivea 3 in 1 Micellar Wipes Pk 25: $3.75 (save $3.75)

Beauty

John Frieda Shampoo or Conditioner 250ml: $9 (save $9)

John Freida Precisions Foam Hair Colour: $11.50 (save $11.50)

Fructis Shampoo or Conditioner, 250ml: $2.72 (save $2.73)

Batiste Dry Shampoo, 200ml: $5 (save $5)

Johnson's Baby Varieties, 500ml: $4.49 (save $4.49)

Original Source Shower Gel, 500ml: $3.50 (save $3.50)

Skin Therapy Dragon's Blood SPF 15 Day Lotion 50ml: $15 (save $15)

Lynx You Antiperspirant, 96g: $3 (save $3)

Lynx You Bodyspray 100g: $3 (save $3)

Lynx You Shower Gel, 400ml: $3.10 ($3.15)

Schick Hydro Sensitive Shave Gel, 238g: $1.26 (save $1.26)

Schick Hydro 5 Razor, Pk 1: $6.50 (save $6.50)

Schick Hydro 5 Groomer Razor, Pk 1: $12 (save $12)

Colgate Plax Freshmint Mouthwash, 500ml: $2.99 (save $3)

Colgate Advanced Whitening Toothpaste, 100g: $2.39 (save $2.40)

Colgate 360 Degree Toothpaste, Pk1: $2.50 (save $2.50)

Colgate Pro Clinical C250 White Sonic Rechargeable Toothbrush: $29.97 (save $29.98)

Oral B Pro Health Toothpaste, 145g: $3 (save $3)

# COLES, Gympie

Valid from now to 28 Feb

Sorbent 2 Ply Hypo-allergenic Toilet tissue 12 Pack: $4.50 (save $4.50)

Twinings Tea Bags 80-100 Pack: $5.49 (save $5.50)

Peters Drumstick 4-6 pack: $3.99 (save $4)

McCain Healthy Choice Bowl meal (280-300g): $2.80 (save $2.80)

Pepsi or Solo Soft Drink 2L: $1.62 (save $1.63)

Peckish Rice Crackers 100g: $1.10 (save $1.10)

Thins Potato Chips 175g: $1.60 (save $1.60)

Sanpellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water 1L: $1.52 (save $1.52)

Kirks Soft Drink Can pack 18x375ml: $7.22 (save $7.73)

Belvita Sandwich Biscuits 253g: $2.25 (save $2.25)

Mars Celebrations Boxed Chocolates 540g: $9 (save $9)

Arnott's Salada Crispbread 250g: $1.50 (save $1.50)

Arnott's Mini Wagon Wheel Biscuits 190g: $1.82 (save $1.83)

Pringles Potato Chips 134g: $2 (save $2)

Heinz Full of Beanz or Spaghetti (400-420g): $1.05 (save $1.05)

SunRice Basmati Rice 5kg: $9 (save $9)

Uncle Ben's Microwave Rice (250-300g): $1.62 (save $1.62)

Uncle Tobys Plus Cereal (385-435g): $2.25 (save $2.25)

Heinz Creationz 420: $1.24 (save $1.25)

Green's Pancake Shake (325-375g): $1.45 (save $1.55)

Nestle Polly Waffle Tub Ice Cream, 470ml: $3.49 (save $3.50)

Mrs Macs Crispy Microwave Sausage Roll 175g: $1.12 (save $1.13)

Sensodyne Complete Care Toothbrush, 1 pack: $2.50 (save $2.50)

Sensodyne Pronamel Gentle Whitening Tothpaste, 100g: $4.60 (save $4.60)

Sensodyne Mouthwash Cool Mint, 500ml: $4.50 (save $4.50)

Brut Body Spray or Antiperspirant Deodorant, 245ml: $3.24 (save $3.24)

Norsca Anti-Perspirant Deodorant, 245ml: $2.99 (save $3)

Head & Shoulders Shampoo or Conditioner, 400ml: $6.25 (save $6.25)

Macleans Extreme Clean Whitening or Lasting Fresh Toothpaste, 170g: $2.50 (save 2.50)

Sunsilk Shampoo or Conditioner 350ml: $2.74 (save $2.75)

Redwin Sorbolene Moisturiser with Vitamin E, 1L: $3.12 (save $3.13)

Heinz Big Eat 410g: $1.72 (save $1.73)

Dove Beauty Cream Bar Soap, 2 pack: $2.15 (save $2.15)

Original Source Body Wash, 250ml: $2 (save $2)

Stayfree Ultra-Thin Regular pads with Wings 14 pack or carefree Regular Tampons 20 pack: $2.50 (save $2.50)

Omo Laundry Liquid Capsules 20 pack: $6.24 (save $6.25)

Golden Circle Tetra Fruit Drink 1L: $1.07 (save $1.08)

Dynamo Laundry Liquid 2L or Professional 1.8L: &8.75 (save $8.75)

Morning Fresh Dishwashing Liquid 900ml: $3.47 (save $3.48)

Glen 20 Disinfectant Spray 300g: $3.40 (save $3.40)

Coca-Cola, Fanta or Sprite Soft Drink Packs 10x375ml: $6 (save $6.30)

Peters Drumsticks Salted Caramel & White Choc, 4 pack: $3.99 (save $4)

Cadbury Sharepack 160-180g ($2.30 (save $2.30)

Sanitarium Up & Go Liquid Breakfast 6 x 250mL: $4.27 (save $4.28)

#St Vincent de Paul

VINNIES has 50% off clothing at its Gympie store from Thursday 23 Feb - Sunday 26 Feb only.