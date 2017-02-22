32°
News

BARGAINS: 101 things that are half price in Gympie now

Frances Klein
| 22nd Feb 2017 2:16 PM
Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Love the catalogues? Here's the pick of half-price bargains around Gympie which are valid now

#SUPA IGA, Gympie

Valid from now to Tuesday Feb 28

  • Cadbury Sharepacks (160 -180g) : $2.30 (save $2.30)
  • Coca-Cola 30 x 375mL, (seleceted varieties): $17.22 (save $17.73)
  • Mars Multipack Ice Creams 4-9 pack (selected varieties): $3.99 (save $4)
  • TRESemme Shampoo or Conditioner 750-900 mL (selected varieties): $5 (save $5.50)
  • Cadbury Chocolate Blocks Coco or Bubbly 100-155g (selected varieties): $2 (save $2)

Contributed
  • Powerade 600mL (selected varieties): $1.69 (save $1.69)
  • Maggi Fusian Noodle (3 pack varieties): $2.74 (save $2.75)
  • Dairy Farmers Thick & Creamy Yoghurt,150g (selected varieties): $1 (save $1.09)
  • McCain Frozen Peas, Corn & Carrots, Peas & Corn, Baby Beans or Carrotts 500g: $1.49 (save $1.50)
  • French Fries or Natural Chip Company Chips, 175g (selected varieties): $1.59 (save $1.61)

#WOOLWORTHS Gympie, Southside, Cooloola Cove

Valid from Wednesday 22 Feb

Contributed
  • Gatorade Sports Drink 1L, : $2 (save $2)
  • Pepsi or Schweppes Cans 20 x 375ml: $5.39 (save $5.40)
  • Cottee's Cordial varieties, 1L: $2.49 (save $2.49)
  • Arnott's Shapes Light & Crispy 120g: $1.50 (save $1.50)
  • Mars Celebrations 540g: $9 (save $9)

Contributed
  • SunRice Jasmine or Brown Rice, 5kg: $6.75(save $6.75)
  • Bertoli Olive Oil, 750ml: $6.49 (save $6.50)
  • Greenseas Tuna 95g: 89c (save $1.11)
  • Peters Light & Creamy 1.8L: $3.44 (save $3.45)
  • Borg's Strudel 500-600g: $3 (save $3)
  • Bulla or TNCC Everyday Multipack Ice block, pack 6-14: $3 (save $3)

Contributed
  • Lynx Body Spray or Antiperspirant (96-100g): $3 (save $3)
  • Lurpak Spreadable or Block 250g: $3 (save $3)
  • Kettle Chips 185g: $2.19 (save $2.19)
  • Gold'n Canola Oil 4L: $9 (save $9)

Contributed
  • Mars medium Bars: $1 (save $1)
  • Mars medium Bitesize (140-180g): $2.12 (save $2.13)
  • Uncle Tobys Museli bars, 120-185g: $2 (save $2)
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Cornflakes, 380g: $2.32 (save $2.33)
  • Almond Breeze Almond Milk 1L: $1.64 (save $1.65)

For Pets

Contributed
  • My Dog 400g: $1 (save $1)

From the Deli

Contributed
  • Primo Chorzio: $11.50/kg (save $11.50/kg)
  • Imported Fresh Water Basa Fillets: $5.50/kg (save $5.50/kg)

Home wares & entertainment

Contributed
  • All Disney Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars DVDs: Prices in store

Contributed
  • Tortine Anti Bacterial Pillow Pk 2: $10 (save $14)

Cleaning

  • Morning Fresh Dishwashing Liquid, 400ml: $1.97 (save $1.98)
  • Nivea 3 in 1 Micellar Wipes Pk 25: $3.75 (save $3.75)

Beauty

  • John Frieda Shampoo or Conditioner 250ml: $9 (save $9)
  • John Freida Precisions Foam Hair Colour: $11.50 (save $11.50)
  • Fructis Shampoo or Conditioner, 250ml: $2.72 (save $2.73)
  • Batiste Dry Shampoo, 200ml: $5 (save $5)
  • Johnson's Baby Varieties, 500ml: $4.49 (save $4.49)
  • Original Source Shower Gel, 500ml: $3.50 (save $3.50)

Contributed
  • Skin Therapy Dragon's Blood SPF 15 Day Lotion 50ml: $15 (save $15)
  • Lynx You Antiperspirant, 96g: $3 (save $3)
  • Lynx You Bodyspray 100g: $3 (save $3)
  • Lynx You Shower Gel, 400ml: $3.10 ($3.15)

Contributed
  • Schick Hydro Sensitive Shave Gel, 238g: $1.26 (save $1.26)
  • Schick Hydro 5 Razor, Pk 1: $6.50 (save $6.50)
  • Schick Hydro 5 Groomer Razor, Pk 1: $12 (save $12)
  • Colgate Plax Freshmint Mouthwash, 500ml: $2.99 (save $3)
  • Colgate Advanced Whitening Toothpaste, 100g: $2.39 (save $2.40)
  • Colgate 360 Degree Toothpaste, Pk1: $2.50 (save $2.50)
  • Colgate Pro Clinical C250 White Sonic Rechargeable Toothbrush: $29.97 (save $29.98)
  • Oral B Pro Health Toothpaste, 145g: $3 (save $3)

# COLES, Gympie

Valid from now to 28 Feb

Contributed
  • Sorbent 2 Ply Hypo-allergenic Toilet tissue 12 Pack: $4.50 (save $4.50)
  • Twinings Tea Bags 80-100 Pack: $5.49 (save $5.50)
  • Peters Drumstick 4-6 pack: $3.99 (save $4)
  • McCain Healthy Choice Bowl meal (280-300g): $2.80 (save $2.80)

Contributed
  • Pepsi or Solo Soft Drink 2L: $1.62 (save $1.63)
  • Peckish Rice Crackers 100g: $1.10 (save $1.10)
  • Thins Potato Chips 175g: $1.60 (save $1.60)
  • Sanpellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water 1L: $1.52 (save $1.52)

Contributed
  • Kirks Soft Drink Can pack 18x375ml: $7.22 (save $7.73)
  • Belvita Sandwich Biscuits 253g: $2.25 (save $2.25)
  • Mars Celebrations Boxed Chocolates 540g: $9 (save $9)

  • Arnott's Salada Crispbread 250g: $1.50 (save $1.50)
  • Arnott's Mini Wagon Wheel Biscuits 190g: $1.82 (save $1.83)
  • Pringles Potato Chips 134g: $2 (save $2)
  • Heinz Full of Beanz or Spaghetti (400-420g): $1.05 (save $1.05)
  • SunRice Basmati Rice 5kg: $9 (save $9)

Contributed
  • Uncle Ben's Microwave Rice (250-300g): $1.62 (save $1.62)
  • Uncle Tobys Plus Cereal (385-435g): $2.25 (save $2.25)
  • Heinz Creationz 420: $1.24 (save $1.25)

Contributed
  • Green's Pancake Shake (325-375g): $1.45 (save $1.55)
  • Nestle Polly Waffle Tub Ice Cream, 470ml: $3.49 (save $3.50)
  • Mrs Macs Crispy Microwave Sausage Roll 175g: $1.12 (save $1.13)

Contributed
  • Sensodyne Complete Care Toothbrush, 1 pack: $2.50 (save $2.50)
  • Sensodyne Pronamel Gentle Whitening Tothpaste, 100g: $4.60 (save $4.60)
  • Sensodyne Mouthwash Cool Mint, 500ml: $4.50 (save $4.50)
  • Brut Body Spray or Antiperspirant Deodorant, 245ml: $3.24 (save $3.24)
  • Norsca Anti-Perspirant Deodorant, 245ml: $2.99 (save $3)

Contributed
  • Head & Shoulders Shampoo or Conditioner, 400ml: $6.25 (save $6.25)
  • Macleans Extreme Clean Whitening or Lasting Fresh Toothpaste, 170g: $2.50 (save 2.50)
  • Sunsilk Shampoo or Conditioner 350ml: $2.74 (save $2.75)
  • Redwin Sorbolene Moisturiser with Vitamin E, 1L: $3.12 (save $3.13)

Contributed
  • Heinz Big Eat 410g: $1.72 (save $1.73)
  • Dove Beauty Cream Bar Soap, 2 pack: $2.15 (save $2.15)
  • Original Source Body Wash, 250ml: $2 (save $2)
  • Stayfree Ultra-Thin Regular pads with Wings 14 pack or carefree Regular Tampons 20 pack: $2.50 (save $2.50)
  • Omo Laundry Liquid Capsules 20 pack: $6.24 (save $6.25)

Contributed
  • Golden Circle Tetra Fruit Drink 1L: $1.07 (save $1.08)
  • Dynamo Laundry Liquid 2L or Professional 1.8L: &8.75 (save $8.75)
  • Morning Fresh Dishwashing Liquid 900ml: $3.47 (save $3.48)
  • Glen 20 Disinfectant Spray 300g: $3.40 (save $3.40)
  • Coca-Cola, Fanta or Sprite Soft Drink Packs 10x375ml: $6 (save $6.30)

Contributed
  • Peters Drumsticks Salted Caramel & White Choc, 4 pack: $3.99 (save $4)
  • Cadbury Sharepack 160-180g ($2.30 (save $2.30)
  • Sanitarium Up & Go Liquid Breakfast 6 x 250mL: $4.27 (save $4.28)

#St Vincent de Paul

Contributed

VINNIES has 50% off clothing at its Gympie store from Thursday 23 Feb - Sunday 26 Feb only.

Gympie Times

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Ex-Gympie man's new TV scandal

Ex-Gympie man's new TV scandal

Ex-Gympie man believed involved in new Seven network harassment row

Seeney dismisses LNP's 'no deals' line on One Nation

ONE NATION DEAL: Callide MP Jeff Seeney says he will preference One Nation ahead of Labor and the LNP will talk post-election deals. He was in Kilkivan to talk about a men's shed plan being put forward by John Hevey.

'Of course we'll deal with One Nation,' says Seeney

Man accused of groping 14-year-old girl

Gympie District Court House, Channon Street, Gympie. August 11, 2015.Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times

The trial is about to enter it's third day

Drugs and weapons charges in Imbil raids

Ten people have been charged after police raids in Imbil throughout the last month.

Ten people have been charged after police raids in Imbil last month.

Local Partners

Gympie gallery to mark birthday

The Gympie Regional Gallery Twilight Suitcase Market will include the Gallery's 19th birthday celebration with cake.

Check out what's happening around Gympie today

What's on in Gympie today?

Gympie community news for today, Thursday and Friday.

What's on this weekend in Gympie's gigs?

Brad Rodgers.

Check out what's happening in the region this weekend.

Gympie 'movement' gets connected at The Pavilion

Gympie Family History Society's Di Woodstock is a co-ordinator of the Connecting the Community event at The Pavilion this Saturday.

Community gets connected on the Gympie Southside

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

What's on this weekend in Gympie's gigs?

Looking to dance the night away or chill back and listen to some slick music this weekend?

Gympie gallery to mark birthday

MARKETING: Come and meet Arkin Mackay (left) with her Do Rags and Caedmon Johnson (right) with his Gecko Skin Jewellery at the Suitcase Market on Saturday, March 4.

Celebration starts with Suitcase Market and cake

Bliss N Eso announce tribute show for stuntman

Bliss N Eso will play a tribute show at Coolangatta in honour of Johann Ofner. The stuntman died during the filming of the group's Friend Like You film clip earlier this year.

BLISS N Eso to play tribute show to raise funds for killed stuntman

MOVIE REVIEW: Trainspotting sequel as good as original

Ewen Bremner in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

Director Danny Boyle proves sequels can be done well.

How Karl Stefanovic's wife, kids found out about girlfriend

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough after their day on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Pictures splashed across tabloid were shock to family

WATCH: Toowoomba opera hopeful's incredible voice

Kaitlyn Orange attends Opera Queensland auditions at Empire Theatres for Opera at Jimbour, Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Opera hopefuls vie for parts in performance at Jimbour House

MKR turns spiteful in suddendeath elimination

Alyse and Matt battled Josh and Amy in a spiteful elimination cook-off.

Bottom of the ladder faces off in spiteful sudden-death cook-off.

GREAT STARTER BLOCK

80 Neerdie Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land Calling all first home buyers, get your $20,000 first home buyers grant ... $95,000

Calling all first home buyers, get your $20,000 first home buyers grant before it is too late. The time is now to build your dream home and this block is...

THE PRICE IS RIGHT!

Lot 218 Stevenson Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land This impressive 5,500sqm allotment is only a hop, skip and jump to ... $52,500

This impressive 5,500sqm allotment is only a hop, skip and jump to local shop, mechanics, school etc. Position is everything and this great block would be ideal...

8.5 ACRES OF LOW MAINTENANCE LIFESTYLE LIVING

424 Kandanga Amamoor Road, Amamoor 4570

House 3 2 6 $469,000

Located just outside the community town of Amamoor is this fabulous 8.5 acre property ready to be sold NOW. Low maintenance and presented well it would be perfect...

LIFESTYLE ACREAGE 2 SEPARATE HOMES!!

785 Gayndah Road, Merlwood 4605

7 2 8 $398,000

Located only 10 minutes from Murgon is this superb 22 acre block with 2 great family homes. High fertile red soils make this a fantastic self-sufficient property...

PRIVATE LIFESTYLE

90 Scott Road, Kilkivan 4600

House 3 1 6 $285,000

Escape the hustle and bustle of city living with this 20 acre property. Positioned perfectly to capture the magnificent views, is this well presented contemporary...

Shining Star

5 Aqua Place, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 3 4 $450,000+

An elegant home with polished timber flooring, stone bench tops, ducted air conditioning and much more is on offer with this striking home. Bring your caravan...

AFFORDABLE LIFESTYLE

744 Beckmanns Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land Have you been looking for a small acreage that won't break the ... $64,999

Have you been looking for a small acreage that won't break the bank? Well I have the property for you! Located in a peaceful rural setting only 30 minutes to...

20 ACRES - YOUR SLICE OF ADVENTURE

171 Blackgate Road, Amamoor 4570

House 3 2 6 AUCTION 25th March...

This unique lifestyle or working property nestled on just under 20 acres has a lot to offer that most don't, with ample opportunities. Only 5 mins to the new Bruce...

TICKS ALL THE BOXES

14 Price Street, Tiaro 4650

House 4 2 1 $285,000

The home that ticks all the boxes, the one that stands out from the rest with its beautiful street appeal, great attention to detail and perfect position, is this...

THIS GRAND OLD LADY WAS A PIECE OF SILK IN ITS DAY

39 Shields Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Situated near the golf course is a solid 3 bedroom lowset timber home with heaps of character. The interior has an open plan living area, air-conditioned with a...

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!