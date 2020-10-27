Bargain price for noise-cancelling earphones

Once experiencing the benefits of wireless noise-cancelling earphones, going back feels like retreating from a car to the horse and buggy era.

Blocking the outside world while simultaneously delivering the audio you want piped to your eardrums, the technology is especially brilliant for commuters. Flights without the engine drone, train or bus travels without the chatter, it’s brilliant technology.

The greatest hurdle when considering the array of earphones on offer is cost. Often, noise-cancelling technology will set you back more than double traditional options.

Chinese company Padmate is a disrupter in the market which has just launched its PaMu Quiet earbuds starting from $167.

The PaMu Quiet noise cancelling earphones compared to the Apple AirPod Pro.

Battling the likes of Apple with its $399 AirPod Pro, Jabra’s Elite Active 65t that start from $299, Sony with its $278 WF-1000XM3 or the Sennheiser Momentum which are $399, the PaMu product significantly undercuts the competition.

Despite the hefty price differential, the Pamu Quiet earbuds performance rival the big guns.

Over the past month they’ve proven capable and impressed with ease of operation.

From the outset the product looks and feels more professional than anything we’ve sampled previously from Padmate. Even the box and packaging looks high-end – perhaps inspired by Apple.

Compatible with Android and Apple devices, they pair via Bluetooth like any other device.

Looking similar to the AirPod design, the Quiet earbuds come with three different sized rubbers to suit varying ear canals, are sweat resistant and can cope from water splashes.

Active noise cancellation is impressive and does a fine job of blocking outside interference. On occasions where the user wants to turn off the noise cancellation, there is a “transparency” mode which enables the Quiet to perform like a standard set of earbuds.

The PaMu Quiet noise-cancelling earphones come with two additional sets of ear rubbers, the carry case and lanyard.

Using touch technology, tap the top of the earbud to play, pause or answer a phone all, or tap and hold to access voice assistant. The operation can be hit and miss on occasions. We found the transparency mode was best accessed via the PaMu app which can be downloaded to your phone.

Run time proved slightly better than the claimed 3.5 hours after a full charge. The charging case, which looks like a stopwatch, can completely recharge the earbuds twice wirelessly before it too needs to be recharged via a USB-C cord.

Part of the reason why the price remains low is the PaMu distribution method. The Quiets are only available via Indiegogo, a website dedicated to innovators and entrepreneurs launching new product.

The investment isn’t huge in comparison to other big-name products, yet the Pamu Quiet earbuds get the job done comfortably and without fault.

There is currently a deal offering two sets for $330.

The PaMu Quiet noise cancelling earphones offer the latest technology at a low price.

AT A GLANCE

PaMu Quiet noise cancelling earbuds

PRICE $167

WEIGHT 5.1 grams (single)

BATTERY 3.5 hours, wireless case can fully recharge earbuds twice

SIZE 34.7x26x21.6mm (earbud), 82x70x32.7mm (case)

WEBSITE www.indiegogo.com/projects/pamu-quiet-music-in-noise-out-never-fall-out#/