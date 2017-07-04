BARGAIN: Is this the cheapest block of land in town?

The vacant block at 92 Old Maryborough Rd.

IT'S almost too good to be true, a vacant lot in the middle of Gympie town for less than $60,000.

For many looking for a great deal, and especially first-time home-owners, it's an opportunity not to be missed.

Lot 1 on 92 Old Maryborough Rd is currently listed at $59,000, an impressive price considering how close it is to the Gympie CBD.

It boasts a space of 957m2, with private easement access and town water/sewerage.

Comparatively, the nearest blocks of land closest to this price can currently be found at Gunalda and Glenwood - nearly 25 minutes drive out of town.

At a time where land and property prices in Gympie are on the rise and with the region often tipped as the next big spot for a population boom, the comparatively lower price is a rare opportunity.

For more information on the land - contact Mel Gastigar at Gympie Regional Realty on 5482 7355.

OTHER CHEAPER LAND AND PROPERTIES IN THE GYMPIE REGION

621 Arboreleven Rd, Glenwood - $60,000 (Century 21 Gympie)

Lot 90, Pepper Rd, Glenwood - $75,000 (Gympie Regional Realty)

Lot 533, Fleming Rd, Glenwood - $63,750 (Agents 2 Go)

9 Green Drive, Gunalda - $60,000 (Agents 2 Go)

Lot 644, Neerdie Rd, Glenwood - $69,000 (Agents 2 Go)

Lot 339, Templar Rd, Glenwood $50,000 (Curra Country Real Estate)

Lot 432, Arborfourteen Rd, Glenwood - $53,000 (Agents 2 Go)