BARGAIN HUNT: 10 Gympie homes for less than $350k

BARGAIN property hunters can still find gems less than 5km from Gympie's centre.

Here are 10 homes on the market for house hunters who are looking for something for $350,000 or less.

15 Banks Pocket Rd, Gympie, offers over $320,000

Views of Mothar Mountain and a modern kitchen are just two of the charming features of this two-storey home.

Its elevated position is only minutes from the city centre, and boasts four upstairs bedrooms.

28 Horseshoe Bend, Gympie, $335,000

28 Horseshoe Bend, Gympie. realestate.com.au

This five-bedroom home boasts a large back deck with mountain views.

The kitchen has its own island bench, irrigation is connected to the vegie patch and the lounge room is airconditioned.

138 North Deep Creek Rd, North Deep Creek, $340,000

38 North Deep Creek Rd, North Deep Creek. realestate.com.au

This 2.8ha Queenslander is located on a sealed road, has its own fruit trees and dam and delivers the perfect mix of city and country living.

The property has been selectively cleared with a number of timber stands and features a double garage under the house.

3 Graduate Close, Gympie, $340,000

3 Graduate Close, Gympie. realestate.com.au

This brick home sits close to primary, secondary and tertiary education, as well as the golf club and CBD.

It also offers an al fresco dining area and a laundry in its own space within the double garage.

2 Crestwood Court, Gympie, offers over $344,000

2 Crestwood Court, Gympie. realestate.com.au

Spacious living and seamless open-plan design are the highlights of this home.

It offers ample storage space a large doube lock-up garage and a kitchen with pantry.

18 Grandis St, Victory Heights, offers over $349,000

18 Grandis St, Victory Heights. realestate.com.au

Entertainment is the theme at this transformed family sanctuary that boasts three bedrooms, a man cave/bar and Bali hut.

Other features of this dazzling home include high quality landscaping, a featured ront timber wall and a tiled, lockable workshop.

59 Old Maryborough Rd, Gympie, $349,000

59 Old Maryborough Rd, Gympie. realestate.com.au

Privacy in the heart of the city might sound like an oxymoron but this home balances residential living with mountain views and peace and quiet.

The open plan living room offers views from both sides of the house, and the three top-storey bedrooms are complemented by a fourth on the ground floor that can also serve as an office.

22 Caledonian Hill, Gympie, $349,000

22 Caledonian Hill, Gympie. realestate.com.au

If the idea of running a home business within walking distance of Mary St sounds like a good deal, then this home is a prime choice.

The CBD and schools are only a brisk walk away from this centrally located home on 1138sq m of land.

65 Taylor Rd, Veteran, $349,000

65 Taylor Rd, Veteran. realestate.com.au

This gently sloping 7851sqm property offers amazing views from the back veranda, bedrooms on both floors and a central kitchen.

The lower floor's bedroom has an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe and a timber stairway connects the property internally.

33 Emerald Dr, Southside, $350,000

33 Emerald Drive, Southside. realestate.com.au

A low-set brick home, this property boasts full-length patios at the front and back and a shaded teenagers' retreat.

A garden shed, terraced gardens and lawns are among the other highlights.

49 Groundwater Rd, Southside, $350,000

49 Groundwater Rd, Southside. realestate.com.au

This 2000sq m property has an expansive 8m x 8m entertainment area, drive-through shed and three bedrooms each with a built-in wardrobe.