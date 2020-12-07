Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

2020 Christmas movies that are so bad they're good
News

Bargain $1 express post delivery

by Kathy Skantzos
7th Dec 2020 2:00 PM

Today is the last day to take advantage of a super cheap express post parcel service from 7-Eleven service stations which costs just $1 a bag with delivery anywhere in Australia.

While Australia Post battles its busiest period ever in the lead-up to Christmas, Aussies are raving about 7-Eleven's cut-price parcel delivery service. Today is the last day to buy and post the ParcelMate bags so make sure you bring your address book.

A thrifty shopper posted a photo in the popular Markdown Addicts Australia Facebook group, showing the three parcels she sent in the mail for only $3.

The special offer is available only on Mondays through participating 7-Eleven service stations until Monday, December 7.

Different rates apply for other days.

The ParcelMate delivery service is just $1 on Mondays. Picture: 7-Eleven
The ParcelMate delivery service is just $1 on Mondays. Picture: 7-Eleven

The ParcelMate special offer on Mondays is a flat rate of just $1, so customers won't get charged by weight.

This is a fraction of the cost of Australia Post packages which is around $12.45 for medium satchel and $15.70 for a large satchel, plus extra for additional weight.

While the $1 rate is available until Monday, December 7, the price varies on other days. Picture: 7-Eleven
While the $1 rate is available until Monday, December 7, the price varies on other days. Picture: 7-Eleven

The ParcelMate service is available in Queensland, Victoria, New South Wales, Western Australia and the ACT.

The delivery service is cheaper than Australia Post. Picture: 7-Eleven
The delivery service is cheaper than Australia Post. Picture: 7-Eleven

"Wow! Would have to be the cheapest postage in Australia right now," the poster wrote alongside a photo of three packages stamped with 7-Eleven ParcelMate tags.

"All this posted for just $3 total! $1 per bag anywhere in Australia. Only on Mondays I believe," she wrote.

Australia Post is working through its busiest period ever in the lead-up to Christmas. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett
Australia Post is working through its busiest period ever in the lead-up to Christmas. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

"You can go in and pre-buy the bags for $1 and then post at a later date if you wish (just have to pre-enter recipients address details). Absolute bargain! Thanks 7-Eleven!"

The post has received around 2000 likes and more than 700 comments since it was uploaded last week.

Australia Post charges $12.45 for a medium package. Picture: NCA/NewsWire/Ian Currie
Australia Post charges $12.45 for a medium package. Picture: NCA/NewsWire/Ian Currie

"Okay just been to our local 7-Eleven and picked up a bag!" one fan commented.

Someone else said: "You should use this instead of Aus Post," while another commented: 'How amazing is this!"

Originally published as Bargain $1 express post delivery

More Stories

australia post christmas editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Permits cancelled, fire ban extended for Gympie

        Premium Content UPDATE: Permits cancelled, fire ban extended for Gympie

        News All open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire have been cancelled until midnight Friday night.

        Will O’Brien’s return stir up a hornets nest for Nationals?

        Premium Content Will O’Brien’s return stir up a hornets nest for Nationals?

        News Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien has returned to the party room today, 10 months after he...

        Adelaide border opening to be decided today

        Premium Content Adelaide border opening to be decided today

        Health Annastacia Palaszczuk provides Olympics update; meeting on SA border

        Town evacuated as super tankers attack Fraser Island fire

        Town evacuated as super tankers attack Fraser Island fire

        News ‘Leave immediately’: Bushfire closes in on Fraser Island township