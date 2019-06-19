Bare chested man steals Peugeot near Gympie golf course

POLICE are on the lookout for a man who stole Peugeot from a property in Shelds St, in Gympie this week.

Between 12.40pm and 1pm on June 16, a car was stolen from where it was parked on the roadside outside a house.

From inside the house, the owner caught a glimpse of a bare chested male driving off in the vehicle, police said.

The car is described to be a blue 2008 Peugeot 207 Hatchback, Queensland registration number 289WUJ.

Anyone who may have sighted the vehicle or has any information are urged to contact police.

Meanwhile, at Kybong, overnight on June 12, offender/s have approached a blue Mitsubishi Pajero that was parked in the car park near a business on the Old Bruce Highway and stolen tyres.

Offender/s accessed the rear of the four wheel drive, removed the car jack and then proceeded to jack up the vehicle, removing and stealing both rear tyres and nuts.

The vehicle was located the next morning still jacked up.

The stolen property is described as 2 x Bridgestone 4x4 tyres.