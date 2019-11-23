Menu
MOVING EXPERIENCE: One of Gympie's most experienced old fashioned barbers, Sharon Dunn, is taking a big step, 80m up the road into her own premises.
Barber shop Sharon heads up the street to her own premises

Arthur Gorrie
23rd Nov 2019 12:15 AM
AFTER 12 eventful years, landmark Gympie hairdressing business, Sharon’s Barber Shop is moving, though not that far.

Sharon Dunn, also known for her involvement in the Gympie Show, started her barbering apprenticeship in Gympie in 1984, under John and Annette Geurts, people Sharon regards as pioneers of the trade in Gympie.

“So I come from good lineage,” she said in Mary St yesterday, during a break in the high pressure shop fitting process, approaching a weekend deadline which will mean a reopening at the new location on Monday.

“I’ve continued the tradition of old fashioned, old school, service with a smile and conversation.

The tradition she is especially proud to retain is her “no appointment necessary” philosophy, which includes a smile and a welcome while you are waiting.

The new shop will open with two helpers to keep up with demand.”It’s just going to be special. You’ll love it,” she said.

“Our valued clients have been very supportive during the week we’ve been closed.

“It’s great. It’s like one big happy family.”

Sharon considers she is a Gympie girl, even though she was already nine when she moved here in 1974.

“I just love Gympie’s friendliness. It’s a country town with good values.”

The new shop opens 9am Monday, complete with front window decor.

And that decor includes Sharon’s trademark, crossed comb and scissors, and painted barber poles.

“It’s all part of the tradition,” she said.

