Banned Gympie pub ‘nuisance’ fined $800

GUILTY: Austin Lobegeier, 18 of Southside pleaded guilty to public nuisance and obstructing police at the Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday. Photo: Contributed

A SOUTHSIDE teenager banned from entering or being within 100m of a licensed venue made matters worse when he yelled “let me go, you f------ dog c---” at police last month.

Austin Ross Lobegeier, 18, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday to obstructing police, contravening a police banning notice and public nuisance.

Lobegeier was banned from The Queenslander Hotel and was released from police custody on January 18, after being hit with multiple infringement notices.

On release from custody, officers observed him talking to the hotel’s security guards at about 11.40pm on January 18.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns said officers approached Lobegeier and told him he was breaching the police ban, which prohibited him from being within 100m of a licensed venue.

The court heard Lobegeier told police he knew he shouldn’t be at the venue but was trying to locate a person who had his missing mobile phone.

Police advised him that he had to leave the area and offered to take him home.

When security guards refused him entry, Lobegeier pushed his way past security and into the venue.

Police officers and security guards arrested him, and he violently struggled to get away. Sgt Manns said Lobegeier yelled “let me go, you f------ dog c-----”.

He was taken to the watch house.

Lobegeier told the court said he had been drunk and could not recall running past the police.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said it was no excuse.

“You have to be responsible for what you put into your mouth,” he said. “You were obnoxious on the night and you behaved appallingly.” He was fined $800. No convictions were recorded.