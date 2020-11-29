Banned driver racked up 8 charges in one day

BAD RUN: A man is banned from driving for five years after he was caught in Gympie with a series of driving offences.

A MAN who was disqualified from driving until the year 2024 was busted twice in the same day driving an unregistered vehicle with dodgy plates.

Matthew-Shayne Henry, 32, racked up a string of offences on June 9, when he drove without a licence, unregistered, uninsured and with plates on the car that did not belong to it at Chevallum.

The same day he was busted for the same offences at Victory Heights, near Gympie.

It added to the 11 times he had been convicted before for disqualified driving, Gympie Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday when Henry pleaded guilty to 10 charges, including contravening a court order between July 11 and 14, and stealing petrol from North Lakes on March 23.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Henry he deserved the maximum prison term of 18 months for disqualified driving and warned that would happen if he was caught again.

He was jailed for two months for stealing, 18 months for each disqualified driving charge and two months for disobeying a court order.

Mr Callaghan disqualified him from driving for five years.

He took into account the 169 days Henry had served in custody and ordered a release date of December 9, 2020.