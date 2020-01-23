Banned driver of unregistered car ‘not aware of much’: Court

A YOUNG Gympie region man who was unaware he was driving an unregistered and uninsured car on a disqualified licence has paid a heavy price in court.

Tyson Christopher Moxham, 24, told the Gympie Magistrates Court late last week he was unaware of those three key issues when police stopped him driving a silver Ford Falcon ute on Rifle Range Rd on November 3.

Moxham said he didn’t know the car was unregistered and uninsured because he’d only recently purchased it, and didn’t know he had been banned from driving because he’d failed to turn up for court and the matter was dealt with in his absence.

Moxham said he hadn’t received any mail from the court because he had been “moving around a lot” late last year, but had since “settled down”.

“Gee, you’re not aware of much,” Magistrate Chris Callaghan told him.

Moxham was fined $500 for driving disqualified and banned from driving for a further two years. He was also fined $300 for driving uninsured. No convictions were recorded against him.