Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Driver's licence.
Driver's licence.
News

Banned driver of unregistered car ‘not aware of much’: Court

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
23rd Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG Gympie region man who was unaware he was driving an unregistered and uninsured car on a disqualified licence has paid a heavy price in court.

Tyson Christopher Moxham, 24, told the Gympie Magistrates Court late last week he was unaware of those three key issues when police stopped him driving a silver Ford Falcon ute on Rifle Range Rd on November 3.

Moxham said he didn’t know the car was unregistered and uninsured because he’d only recently purchased it, and didn’t know he had been banned from driving because he’d failed to turn up for court and the matter was dealt with in his absence.

Moxham said he hadn’t received any mail from the court because he had been “moving around a lot” late last year, but had since “settled down”.

“Gee, you’re not aware of much,” Magistrate Chris Callaghan told him.

Moxham was fined $500 for driving disqualified and banned from driving for a further two years. He was also fined $300 for driving uninsured. No convictions were recorded against him.

gympie court gympie-crime gympie magistrates court gympie news gympie region
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10cm hail, trees down as severe storm moves through region

        premium_icon 10cm hail, trees down as severe storm moves through region

        News Across southeast Queensland in the past four days 250,000 lightning strikes were recorded and 42,000 properties left without power.

        Bushfire lookout hit by thieves, leaving district at risk

        premium_icon Bushfire lookout hit by thieves, leaving district at risk

        News The thieves have forced their way in to this well known Gympie region fire tower...

        '140 dairies would collapse if LNP had their way': Minister

        premium_icon '140 dairies would collapse if LNP had their way': Minister

        News Queensland dairy farms would be “driven to the brink of collapse”

        Maleny Dairies ‘utterly betrayed’ in ‘farcical’ decision

        premium_icon Maleny Dairies ‘utterly betrayed’ in ‘farcical’ decision

        Politics LNP launches parliamentary petition over dairy supply contract